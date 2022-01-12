Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Taxes

No extension yet — here's when taxes are due in 2022

The IRS said tax returns can be submitted Jan. 24 through April 18. Here's what you need to know.

Trina Paul@thetrinapaul
Owner using card reader for payment from customer in plant shop
Getty Images
Tax season is upon us and this year there won't be any deadline extensions. Tax filers can submit their returns starting Jan. 24 all the way through April 18

The deadline was pushed from April 15 because of Emancipation Day, which is a holiday in Washington, D.C.. Tax-filers in Maine and Massachusetts, however, will be able to submit their taxes until April 19 because of Patriot's Day on April 18. If you plan on requesting an extension you'll need to request one by April 18, and you'll have until Oct.17, 2022 to file your return.

This year, the IRS expects that most tax filers will receive their refund within 21 days if they file electronically and set up direct deposit, but according to the Washington Post, Treasury officials are warning of delayed refunds and other difficulties due to IRS budget cuts, federal stimulus measures and pandemic-related delays.

As of late Dec. 2021, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns and between Jan. and mid-May 2021, it received four times as many calls than it does in a typical year. 

"Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays."

If you received a third stimulus check in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan or received the advance Child tax credit, keep your eye out for letters from the IRS which details important information about how to file your tax returns or how to claim a refund.

While individuals who received the third stimulus check and the child tax credit can file their taxes starting Jan. 24, the IRS will not issue refunds for the stimulus check or the child tax credit before mid-February.

When it comes to filing your taxes this year, you can use the IRS free file service if you make less than $72,000 a year. If you make more than that, you can opt for a tax filing software or the free electronic fillable forms. Free electronic fillable forms require that individuals manually enter all of their financial information and there is no guidance or step-by-step instructions provided.

If you'd rather have a service walk you through which forms to use or one that allows you to import information, Select ranked Turbotax and H&R Block as two of the best tax filing software programs based on factors like cost, expert tax assistance and customer reviews.

If you need additional help filing your taxes, you can call the IRS but likely won't get the help you need because of the glut of calls the IRS is receiving. You're better off exhausting the IRS website, using tax filing software or a CPA if you can afford it. Credit Karma Tax, which is now Cash App Taxes, offers a completely free tax filing software but it's only available in 40 states and D.C. and people who earn income in multiple states or have earned income in a state they did not live in are not eligible to use the service.

TurboTax

Learn More
On TurboTax's secure site

  • Cost

    $0 to $290 federal, $0 to $55 per state

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

H&R Block

Learn More
On H&R Block's secure site

  • Cost

    $0 to $194.99 federal, $0 to $49.99 per state

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

