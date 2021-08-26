Labor Day sales are coming soon – here’s how to save big on your purchases

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

From electronics to home decor to furniture, retailers are pulling out the stops to offer great Labor Day sales — and much of your shopping can be done from the comfort of your home. Unfortunately, prices for goods have been on the rise. The July 2021 Consumer Price Index from the Federal Reserve announced that all items, subtracting food and energy, rose 4.3% in price over the last 12 months. This means that your dollars from last year are worth roughly 4% less this year. So any sales you take advantage of can help hedge against rising cost of goods. Retailers are looking to push old inventory out to make way for the upcoming holiday season, and you can benefit from that effort. And with the right strategy and rewards credit card, you can see significant savings this Labor Day.

Retailers with big Labor Day sales

Here are a few large retailers with Labor Day sales this year. However, supplies are limited with each of these deals. If you are unable to secure a deal online, consider calling a location near you to see if they have the item in stock. Best Buy: Deals last until Sept. 16. Large appliance deals include up to $300 in e-gift cards with certain purchases and free delivery on appliances costing $399 or more. There are also deals on small appliances, including up to $150 off vacuums. Home Depot: Up to 30% off select furniture and decor, up to 40% off select bath items and up to $80 off outdoor power equipment. Select small appliances are up to 40% off. Select appliances are up to 40% off through Sept. 16. Overstock: Up to 70% off on a long list of items, plus free shipping.

How you can save using rewards credit cards

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.