Labor Day sales are coming soon – here’s how to save big on your purchases
From electronics to home decor to furniture, retailers are pulling out the stops to offer great Labor Day sales — and much of your shopping can be done from the comfort of your home.
Unfortunately, prices for goods have been on the rise. The July 2021 Consumer Price Index from the Federal Reserve announced that all items, subtracting food and energy, rose 4.3% in price over the last 12 months. This means that your dollars from last year are worth roughly 4% less this year. So any sales you take advantage of can help hedge against rising cost of goods.
Retailers are looking to push old inventory out to make way for the upcoming holiday season, and you can benefit from that effort. And with the right strategy and rewards credit card, you can see significant savings this Labor Day.
Retailers with big Labor Day sales
Here are a few large retailers with Labor Day sales this year. However, supplies are limited with each of these deals. If you are unable to secure a deal online, consider calling a location near you to see if they have the item in stock.
Best Buy: Deals last until Sept. 16. Large appliance deals include up to $300 in e-gift cards with certain purchases and free delivery on appliances costing $399 or more. There are also deals on small appliances, including up to $150 off vacuums.
Home Depot: Up to 30% off select furniture and decor, up to 40% off select bath items and up to $80 off outdoor power equipment. Select small appliances are up to 40% off. Select appliances are up to 40% off through Sept. 16.
Overstock: Up to 70% off on a long list of items, plus free shipping.
How you can save using rewards credit cards
You can use a rewards credit card to help you save even more this Labor Day. Here are a few points to consider before either using your card in person or online.
- Score a welcome bonus: If you sign up for a new credit card, you will have the opportunity to earn a welcome offer. For travel rewards credit cards, this typically looks like a large sum of rewards that can be redeemed for flights or hotels. If you choose a cash-back credit card, you will be able to save even more on your purchases if you use the cash back to cover the costs of your purchase.
- Cash back is an easy win: A cash-back credit card, like the Chase Freedom Flex℠, will allow you to recoup some of the cost on each of your purchases.
- Individual credit card offers: Credit card issuers have programs, such as Chase Offers and Amex Offers, where they offer discounts to cardholders at specific retailers. Before shopping, be sure to check your credit cards to see if they offer shopping deals like this.
- Purchase protection: When you use a credit card with purchase protection, your purchase is automatically protected for the first 90-120 days of ownership, generally against theft and/or damage. Each card offers different coverage, so be sure to research the specific policies and what types of items are covered.
- Return protection: Buyers remorse is something consumers can be all too familiar with. If you are displeased with a purchase you've made, and the retailer will not accept your return, you can file a return protection claim if your credit card offers it. Several American Express credit cards offer this policy, including the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
The best credit cards for Labor Day sales
If you plan on taking part in any Labor Day sales, whether online or in-person, consider using one of the credit cards listed below to maximize your purchases. These cards either offer a large welcome bonus, purchase protection, solid rewards on everyday spending or an intro 0% APR period.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is currently offering 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months. The 100,000 points are worth $1,250 when redeemed for travel through the Chase travel portal or $1,250 with Chase's Pay Yourself Back feature, which can wipe away dining, grocery and home improvement store purchases.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: The Amex Platinum is an outstanding travel credit card. It offers a long list of benefits, including airport lounge access, travel insurance and valuable rewards for your spending. The card is currently giving 100,000 American Express Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of card membership. It also offers great purchase and return protection.
Citi® Double Cash Card: The Citi Double Cash Card is a simple, yet effective cash back credit card. You will earn 2% cash back on all of your purchases, 1% when you buy plus 1% as you pay. There is no bonus offer, but the card has no annual fee and comes with valuable features like a 0% intro APR offer on balance transfers for 18 months. After that, it increases to 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a valuable, low annual fee cash-back credit card that gives excellent returns. You will earn 6% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) at U.S. supermarkets 6% cash back on streaming services, 3% cash back on transit costs, 3% on gas and 1% cash back on everything else.
You can earn up to $400 cash back with the current welcome offer. You can earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership, up to $200 back. Additionally, you can earn $200 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 6 months.
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card: While cash back and travel rewards are always great to earn, sometimes payment flexibility is the most important factor. With the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card, you will have an outstanding 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 20 months. After that, it increases to 14.49% - 24.49% variable APR. Unfortunately, the card doesn't earn any rewards. However, the card does not have an annual fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: The Chase Freedom Unlimited gives has many stand-out features, including excellent cash back categories, a valuable welcome bonus and a intro 0% APR offer.
With the Freedom Unlimited, cardholders will earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. In addition, cardholders can earn a quick $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
And if you need payment flexibility, the card offers 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months on purchases. After that, it increases to 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR.