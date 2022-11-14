Last chance to get presale tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' through Capital One

As the national presenting partner for Swift's tour, Capital One is offering credit and debit cardholders access to exclusive presale tickets. Even if you don't have a Capital One card yet, it's not too late to apply and take advantage.

The demand for tickets is already overwhelming, to say the least, so much so that some super-fans made themselves vulnerable to ticket scams . Fortunately, there is a legitimate way to score presale tickets .

Tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour officially go on sale in just a few days, on Friday, Nov. 18. This will be the pop star's first tour in over four years and the first tour after debuting four new last four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — plus the re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.

Capital One debit and credit cardholders will be able to participate in an exclusive pre-sale beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and running through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last. There will be a range of tickets available for presale, including premium options, meaning cardholders can browse seats in a variety of sections.

Here's how to get access to presale tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour through Capital One:

Visit the ticketing website during the presale period and use the first six digits of your Capital One card number (your promo code) to gain entry to the Capital One Cardholder Presale.

Use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete your purchase.

According to Capital One, almost all Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will be able to take advantage of the presale. The only exception is Capital One-issued private label cards.

Here's the best part: If you're not a Capital One cardholder yet, you don't necessarily need to miss out on the fun.

If you apply for a new Capital One credit card today, it could take seven to 10 days for the physical card to arrive in the mail. However, you don't need to wait — Capital One often issues instant card numbers immediately after approval.

In other words, if you apply for a new Capital One card today and are approved, you may still be able to participate in the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale. If you're eligible, you can find your card number by signing in to your online account or downloading the Capital One mobile app and clicking "View Card Number." You'll be shown your temporary card number, expiration date, and CVV.

