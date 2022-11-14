Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks
CIT Bank
Learn More
Terms Apply
CIT Bank
Earn 15x the national average with a Savings Connect account. Member FDIC
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
One of the longest intro APR periods on purchases and balance transfers
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
No late fees, no monthly service fees, and get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit
Rocket Money
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Money
Track your spending and net worth, and cancel unwanted subscriptions
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Last chance to get presale tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' through Capital One

It's not too late to apply for a Capital One card and snag presale tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.

thumbnail
Benji Stawski@/in/benjistawski@BenjiStawski
Share
Terry Wyatt | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour officially go on sale in just a few days, on Friday, Nov. 18. This will be the pop star's first tour in over four years and the first tour after debuting four new last four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — plus the re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.

The demand for tickets is already overwhelming, to say the least, so much so that some super-fans made themselves vulnerable to ticket scams. Fortunately, there is a legitimate way to score presale tickets.

As the national presenting partner for Swift's tour, Capital One is offering credit and debit cardholders access to exclusive presale tickets. Even if you don't have a Capital One card yet, it's not too late to apply and take advantage.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Capital One Presale

Capital One debit and credit cardholders will be able to participate in an exclusive pre-sale beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and running through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last. There will be a range of tickets available for presale, including premium options, meaning cardholders can browse seats in a variety of sections.

Here's how to get access to presale tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour through Capital One:

According to Capital One, almost all Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will be able to take advantage of the presale. The only exception is Capital One-issued private label cards.

Here's the best part: If you're not a Capital One cardholder yet, you don't necessarily need to miss out on the fun.

If you apply for a new Capital One credit card today, it could take seven to 10 days for the physical card to arrive in the mail. However, you don't need to wait — Capital One often issues instant card numbers immediately after approval.

In other words, if you apply for a new Capital One card today and are approved, you may still be able to participate in the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale. If you're eligible, you can find your card number by signing in to your online account or downloading the Capital One mobile app and clicking "View Card Number." You'll be shown your temporary card number, expiration date, and CVV.

Here are a few of Select's top picks if you're considering opening a Capital One credit card. Outside of Taylor Swift presale tickets, Capital One offers a number of other benefits for cardholders geared toward exclusive events and experiences, as well as robust travel benefits.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.99% - 26.99% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Bottom line

Although tickets to Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour aren't available until Nov. 18, Capital One cardholders can take advantage of an exclusive presale beginning Nov. 15. If you aren't a Capital One cardholder yet, you can still apply today and have the chance to participate in the presale thanks to Capital One's instant card number feature.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
See if you're approved for a loan
Learn More
Terms Apply
See if you're approved for a loan
Match with lenders that best fit your needs with our personal loan marketplace
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Review cards that offer cash back, miles, welcome bonuses, 0% intro APR, and more
Latest