Last chance to get presale tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' through Capital One
It's not too late to apply for a Capital One card and snag presale tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.
Tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour officially go on sale in just a few days, on Friday, Nov. 18. This will be the pop star's first tour in over four years and the first tour after debuting four new last four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — plus the re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.
The demand for tickets is already overwhelming, to say the least, so much so that some super-fans made themselves vulnerable to ticket scams. Fortunately, there is a legitimate way to score presale tickets.
As the national presenting partner for Swift's tour, Capital One is offering credit and debit cardholders access to exclusive presale tickets. Even if you don't have a Capital One card yet, it's not too late to apply and take advantage.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Capital One Presale
Capital One debit and credit cardholders will be able to participate in an exclusive pre-sale beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and running through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last. There will be a range of tickets available for presale, including premium options, meaning cardholders can browse seats in a variety of sections.
Here's how to get access to presale tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour through Capital One:
- Visit the ticketing website during the presale period and use the first six digits of your Capital One card number (your promo code) to gain entry to the Capital One Cardholder Presale.
- Use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete your purchase.
According to Capital One, almost all Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will be able to take advantage of the presale. The only exception is Capital One-issued private label cards.
Here's the best part: If you're not a Capital One cardholder yet, you don't necessarily need to miss out on the fun.
If you apply for a new Capital One credit card today, it could take seven to 10 days for the physical card to arrive in the mail. However, you don't need to wait — Capital One often issues instant card numbers immediately after approval.
In other words, if you apply for a new Capital One card today and are approved, you may still be able to participate in the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale. If you're eligible, you can find your card number by signing in to your online account or downloading the Capital One mobile app and clicking "View Card Number." You'll be shown your temporary card number, expiration date, and CVV.
Here are a few of Select's top picks if you're considering opening a Capital One credit card. Outside of Taylor Swift presale tickets, Capital One offers a number of other benefits for cardholders geared toward exclusive events and experiences, as well as robust travel benefits.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 26.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Although tickets to Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour aren't available until Nov. 18, Capital One cardholders can take advantage of an exclusive presale beginning Nov. 15. If you aren't a Capital One cardholder yet, you can still apply today and have the chance to participate in the presale thanks to Capital One's instant card number feature.
