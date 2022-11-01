How to get presale tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour through Capital One

Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights already broke Billboard and Spotify records within a week of its release, and on Tuesday morning, the singer announced her 2023 tour. Tickets for The Eras Tour don't go on sale to the public until Nov. 18, but Capital One credit and debit cardholders get access to presale tickets days earlier. Capital One is the national presenting partner for Swift's tour, which will be her first tour in over four years and the first tour after debuting her last four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — plus the re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.

How to get Capital One Presale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour

Capital One debit and credit cardholders will be able to participate in the pre-sale beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and running through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last. There will be a range of tickets available for presale, including premium options, meaning cardholders can browse seats in a variety of sections. Here's how to get access to presale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour through Capital One: Visit the ticketing website during the presale period and use the first six digits of your Capital One card number (your promo code) to gain entry to the Capital One Cardholder Presale.

Use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete your purchase. According to Capital One, all Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit and debit card holders will be able to access the presale. So if you have a card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, among others, you should be good to shop the presale from Nov. 15–17. Here are some other Capital One credit cards that are eligible to access this presale.

Capital One cards to consider

If you want to access to Taylor Swift's concert presale but don't currently have a Capital One card, consider one of the options below. If you apply today, you should receive your card number well before the presale is live. Outside of Taylor Swift presale tickets, Capital One offers a robust number of benefits for cardholders geared towards exclusive events and experiences. Perks include early access to tickets, on-site benefits at music and sports venues and the ability to upgrade experiences at certain events using Capital One miles. Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Card

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn $100 when you spend $100 in the first three months

Annual fee $0

Promo APR None

Regular APR 17.99% - 27.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Excellent cash back categories on broad spending categories

Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment

Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account

Pick the monthly due date that works best for you Cons Learn More View More

The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card stands out for offering unlimited 3% cash back on some of the most common spending categories for students, like dining out, entertainment and streaming services (all other purchases earn 1%). The card has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, and new cardholders can currently earn a $100 cash bonus by spending $100 in the first three months from account opening. Plus, it's easier for those with lower credit scores to get approved. Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 17.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Similar to the SavorOne Student Cash Rewards card, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment and streaming services. Cardholders can also earn 3% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases. However, this card offers a welcome bonus that amounts to a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 18.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card lets cardholders earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase. New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. The welcome bonus is worth at least $750 in travel. The card does have a $95 annual fee, but when compared to other travel credit card annual fees from competitors, this one feels a lot more affordable. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 26.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Capital One Venture X Card has a more robust array of rewards compared to the Venture Rewards credit card, but also comes with a heftier $325 annual fee. Cardholders can earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel and an unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases. New cardholders earn 75,000 bonus miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Bottom line

As Harry Styles fans (including myself) experienced while trying to score presale tickets to his most recent tour, tickets can sell out in minutes, so it's important to act fast and be ready to buy. Capital One cardholders will have a leg up on the competition with the presale period for The Eras Tour. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

