Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'

Taylor Swift poses with her awards during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Never doubt the power of Taylor Swift.

Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. The ticket seller took to social media to update fans about the intermittent issues its site was currently facing.

"There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale," the company said.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold, Ticketmaster said, adding that people who already secured their seats are good to go.

Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date. The "Eras" tour could break Swift's own record for gross ticket sales in North America.

Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

"Eras" tour tickets are priced from $49 to $450, with VIP packages starting at $199 and reaching $899. This is Swift's first tour since her "Reputation" stadium tour in 2018. She canceled her "Lover Fest" tour due to the pandemic.

Ticketmaster has rescheduled a number of ticket queues in order to deal with demand, including West Coast venues and Capital One onsale.

Fans took to social media to express their ire after the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchases. Some users were shown an error page stating, "We're sorry! Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag — our team is on it so it doesn't happen again."

Others complained about the long wait times and confusion over "verified fan" tickets and presale codes.

Fans were also upset that tickets for the tour were already up for sale in the secondary market at exponential mark-ups.