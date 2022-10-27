This year's market dips are an important reminder of why it's important to invest and save money simultaneously

So far, 2022 has been a year of disappointing losses for those who are invested in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down about 20% year-to-date (TYD), leaving a bitter aftertaste for individuals who were feeling confident about portfolio gains coming out of 2020 and 2021. And while it's important to stay invested and uphold a long-term outlook, the market dips we've seen this year are a reminder of why it's important to have money invested in addition to cash savings. While the stock market has shown losses in 2022, high-yield savings accounts have been increasing the interest rates they pay you on your balance. Some of the current highest rates have reached 3.50% APY. Of course, this still isn't enough to earn you life-changing money, but an untouched savings balance has still increased this year. Having a healthy mix of investments and savings could assuage any fears around affording large upcoming expenses without taking your money out of the market.

How much you should invest vs. save in cash

"This year has been a great example of why money for short-term needs should be held in cash in a high-yield account, not invested in the stock market," says Tony Molina, a CPA and Product Evangelist at Wealthfront. "Take your emergency fund, for example. That's money you're keeping for a rainy day — say an unexpected medical bill, house or car repair, or job loss — so you don't want that money to be subject to market volatility. No one wants to receive an unexpected medical bill only to find that your emergency fund is now less than you expected because the market had a bad day." At the same time, Molina cautions against over-saving. It's important to ensure that a sizable chunk of your net worth is able to outpace inflation and typically, only keeping money in a savings account won't allow you to do that. "Beware that there is such a thing as saving too much in cash," he says. "If you don't invest enough of your money, you won't be able to keep up with inflation. But you should only invest money that you don't expect to need in the next three to five years." This way, you have a longer time horizon to rebound from any short-term market dips.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Of course, before you begin to invest, you'll want to make sure you have a fully funded emergency savings account. Having an emergency fund allows you to avoid selling your investments to pay for an unexpected expense, like a surprise car repair or a leaky roof. Experts typically recommend having three to six months' worth of savings stashed away in a high-yield savings account. Select ranked LendingClub High-Yield Savings as the best overall account, as it offers a high APY and no monthly fees. Of course, there are a variety of options. The SoFi Checking and Savings offers new account openers a welcome bonus of up to $300, depending on how much money they deposit. Wealthfront also offers a a Cash Account with "savings buckets" that let you organize your savings goals while still earning interest on your balance.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.12%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Free ATM card and no ATM fees Cons $100 minimum opening deposit required, though there's no minimum balance after that

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More Information about Sofi Checking and Savings has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 2.50% APY. Members without direct deposit will earn 1.20% APY.

Free ATM network 55,000+ fee-free ATMs within the Allpoint® Network

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee No-Fee Overdraft Coverage is available; however, SoFi requires $1,000 of monthly direct deposit inflows to unlock it

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum deposit to open an account

1.80% APY with direct deposit

2-day-early-paycheck automatically when you set up direct deposit

Save your change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults

Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments

No foreign transaction fees Cons No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Not a standalone checking or savings account Learn More View More

And when it comes to figuring out how much money to save versus invest, it's important to remember that it mostly depends on your budget and your personal goals. You want to make sure that your income can support the amount of money you'd like to save and invest each month. "A good target in general is to save at least 10% of your income each month, but the percentage that you invest vs. save in cash should be based on your individual goals," Molina says. If your goal is to buy a house in one to two years, you'll likely need to save more than you invest. On the other hand, if your goal is to just build wealth it probably makes sense to invest more money than you save. You just have to strike a balance between the two that works for you. If you need help pinpointing this balance, you can try speaking with a financial planner who can analyze your budget and goals and provide personalized recommendations. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.