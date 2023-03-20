A new report reveals many credit card holders don't claim their rewards — here's how they're missing out on free money

Credit card rewards can help take the sting out of inflation, with some of the best cash-back credit cards offering as much as 6% back in bonus categories. However, many Americans fail to take advantage of their reward earnings. According to a new CreditCards.com survey, 23% of rewards cardholders haven't redeemed any rewards over the past year. That's an improvement from the 31% of rewards card users who didn't redeem any rewards in 2020 — but almost a quarter of cash back and travel cardholders still leave money on the table. CNBC Select explains how you can make sure you're getting the most out of your credit cards' rewards, as well as taking a closer look at how Americans are using (not using) the rewards they get from swiping.

How to make the most of your credit card rewards

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% to 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Avoid carrying a balance. Interest charges will negate the value of your rewards. If you're planning a big purchase and know you'll need time to pay it off, look into 0% intro APR credit cards that offer rewards. Here are some examples that CNBC Select ranks as among the best available:

Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Learn how redemption works. Usually, you can easily redeem rewards online through your account profile.

Usually, you can easily redeem rewards online through your account profile. Check whether your rewards expire. While most general rewards cards from major issuers earn rewards that don't expire as long as your account is still open, that might not always be the case. Reach out to the card's issuer and make sure you understand the terms of your rewards.

While most general rewards cards from major issuers earn rewards that don't expire as long as your account is still open, that might not always be the case. Reach out to the card's issuer and make sure you understand the terms of your rewards. If you decide on a travel credit card , research your redemption options. Most of the time, you'll find those include transferring your rewards to your card issuer's travel partners. If that seems too complicated, redeeming for travel through the issuer's portal should typically be your next best bet.

Most of the time, you'll find those include transferring your rewards to your card issuer's travel partners. If that seems too complicated, redeeming for travel through the issuer's portal should typically be your next best bet. Remember to redeem your rewards. Whether you're saving them for something specific or only occasionally applying cash back to your card balance, don't forget about your rewards. Otherwise, you might be leaving significant earnings on the table. Plus, your points and miles aren't safe from devaluation — especially when it comes to co-branded airline and hotel cards.

How Americans are using their credit card rewards

In the realm of credit card rewards, cash back remains king. During the past year, more than half (55%) of rewards cardholders redeemed their rewards for cash back or gift cards. A quarter (25%) of rewards card users redeemed for travel, such as a free hotel stay or airfare. Cash back is perhaps the easiest reward currency to maximize. Its value stays consistent across redemption options. Cardholders can typically choose to redeem for a check or statement credit, a deposit to a checking account, or gift cards and purchases at select retailers. Points and miles, on the other hand, require some strategy to maximize since values fluctuate depending on what you choose to redeem them for. Travel redemptions, such as airfare, usually yield the best returns. Younger cardholders seem more eager to use their rewards to get places: 42% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials with rewards credit cards redeemed their rewards for travel in the past year. Only 17% of Gen X and 14% of boomers did the same. Older generations are also more likely to hoard their rewards: 28% of both Gen X and boomers with rewards cards didn't redeem any of their rewards over the past year. In comparison, only 15% of millennials and 18% of Gen Zer rewards cardholders didn't use any of their card rewards. Why are so many rewards card users sitting on their cash back, points and miles? Fifty-one percent of rewards credit cardholders who didn't redeem any rewards in the past year were saving them for a specific future redemption (51%). Further, 23% said they didn't think their rewards were worth enough to be valuable. Finally, 11% didn't know how to redeem, 9% found rewards programs too confusing and another 9% said they were too busy.

How much unredeemed rewards could be costing you

While you don't have to worry about your cash back, points or miles expiring with most general rewards credit cards, you're missing out on the "free money" your card issuer gives you for using your card. In a high-inflation environment, those rewards earnings could help protect your budget from rising prices. Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, provides an example using the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2021, the average annual expenses for a household were $66,928. While half of this spending might be tough (or unwise) to put on a credit card (think car loan and mortgage payments), that still leaves about $33,000 that could be charged to a rewards card. Say you have a flat-rate cash-rewards credit card that earns 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases — for example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. If you spend $33,000 on it annually, you'd earn $660 in cash rewards per year.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 19.49%, 24.49%, or 29.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you prefer to spend your rewards on travel, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card also earns double rewards on everything you buy. It could yield 66,000 miles in the scenario above — or $660 to spend on airfare, hotel stays or car rentals through the Capital One Travel portal. After factoring in the $95 fee, that's $565 in annual value. However, you may be able to get even more value if you transfer the miles to travel partners.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Bottom line

Almost a quarter of Americans haven't redeemed their credit card rewards in the past year. While many were saving them toward a specific purchase, others didn't think their rewards were valuable — or simply didn't know how to redeem and found them confusing. If you want to know more about your card rewards and their value, it can be helpful to do some research online. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to reach out to your card issuer by calling the number on the back of your card. Card rewards can be a valuable way to minimize the impact of inflation on your budget — but only if you make a point of using it. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here. Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa® Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through Select links, we may earn a commission."

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.