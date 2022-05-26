Three Southwest credit cards have a 75,000-point welcome bonus, for a limited time

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Airline prices have recently skyrocketed but that hasn't stopped travelers from booking flights. According to Deloitte's 2022 summer travel survey, 51% of travelers plan to fly as part of their upcoming vacation. However, some travelers are opting to stay home as the survey also states that money concerns are the top reason people aren't traveling this summer. Although airline tickets now exceed pre-pandemic prices, there are still ways for you to save on travel by using points and miles. Credit card welcome bonuses, including three from Southwest credit cards mentioned below, allow you to quickly earn a heap of rewards to use for nearly free travel. Below, Select highlights the three elevated credit card welcome bonuses and how you can maximize your Southwest Rapid Rewards points.

Limited-time Southwest credit card welcome offers

With each of the Southwest credit cards below, you can earn 75,000 Southwest points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months after account opening. This means you'll have at least 80,000 points after meeting the minimum spending requirement. Southwest points are worth about 1.3 cents each, meaning those 80,000 points will get you around $1,040 worth of flights on Southwest. Note that each of the cards below are designed for specific travelers with different needs and spending habits, so be sure to find the one that matches your needs. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card is the most economical card of the three as it has a modest $69 annual fee. This card is great for someone who travels a few times per year, or less. As you spend on the card, you'll earn: Earn 2X points on Southwest purchases.

Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming

Earn 1X point on all other purchases The card also has solid benefits for cardholders, including: 3,000 points every year on your Cardmember anniversary (those points are worth about $40)

Two EarlyBird Check-In ® each year

each year 25% back on inflight purchases

Consumer protections like purchase protection and extended warranty protection Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a mid-tier card with a step up in benefits and features from the Plus card. The card comes with a slightly-higher $99 annual fee, but earns more points on Southwest purchases and allows you to earn points towards Southwest elite status. As you spend on the card, you'll earn: Earn 3X points on Southwest purchases

Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming

Earn 1X point on all other purchases The card also comes with: 6,000 points every year on your Cardmember anniversary (those points are worth about $80)

Two EarlyBird Check-In ® each year

each year Unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs): Earn 1,500 TQPs toward A-List status for every $10,000 you spend–there is no limit on the amount of TQPs you can earn

25% back on inflight purchases

Consumer protections like purchase protection and extended warranty protection Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card is the top-tier Southwest consumer credit card as it comes with better benefits but a higher $149 annual fee. As you spend on the card, you'll earn: Earn 3X points on Southwest purchases

Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming

Earn 1X point on all other purchases These are the same spending categories as the Premier card, but the Priority card has more valuable benefits. 7,500 points every year on your Cardmember anniversary (those points are worth about $98)

$75 Southwest annual travel credit

4 Upgraded Boardings per year when available

Unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs): Earn 1,500 TQPs toward A-List status for every $10,000 you spend–there is no limit on the amount of TQPs you can earn

25% back on inflight purchases

How to maximize your Southwest points

If you're approved for one of the above Southwest cards, it's important to not only earn the points responsibly but to also use them efficiently. So as you earn more Southwest rewards on your purchases, keep these tips in mind to stretch the value of your points. Aim for Companion Pass status The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most valuable loyalty program perks available from a commercial airline. While other airlines offer benefits like first-class upgrades and lounge access, Southwest gives you the ability to bring a companion with you on your travels for "free", all you have to do is pay the taxes of the ticket. Here's how you can earn it. To earn the Companion Pass, you must hit one of two milestones: Fly 100 qualifying one-way flights on Southwest

Earn 125,000 qualifying points in a full calendar year. For most people, flying 100 one-way flights in a year is not realistic, so earning 125,000 points is likely the better option. Fortunately the points can be earned from spending (and welcome bonuses) on any of the Southwest cards. So in theory, between the welcome bonus and spending on the card, you can earn the Companion Pass just through a Southwest credit card. And with airline prices soaring, this benefit is extremely valuable. I recently used my Companion Pass to book flights for my girlfriend and I and saved nearly $800 on her ticket alone. All I had to do was pay for my flight with my Southwest miles, and then pay for the taxes and fees for her ticket. So if you regularly travel with someone else, consider trying to earn this perk to save on future flights. Consider pairing with a card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points While the Southwest cards offer solid value, they can be a bit limiting as you can only redeem your points with Southwest. However, after earning the welcome bonus, you could transition your spending to either the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve® as both cards earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points — which are transferable to Southwest at a 1:1 ratio, in addition to a over a dozen other hotel and airline partners. This can give you the flexibility to earn valuable rewards, while not tying yourself to only one airline.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 24.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

