Select's editorial team independently created this content.
Southwest credit cards' welcome bonus now includes the Companion Pass and 30,000 points

Earn Southwest's Companion Pass and 30,000-point bonus before time runs out.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Select's editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful.

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is one of the most coveted airline perks as it's essentially an unlimited buy-one-get-one free coupon for flights on the airline. Whenever you're flying Southwest you can bring along a companion for "free" if you have the Companion Pass — you'll only have to pay the taxes for their flight (just $5.60 for one-way flights within the U.S.). And you can even use the Companion Pass for flights you redeemed points on, making the entire flying experience extremely cheap.

And now, because of a new credit card promotion, the Companion Pass is easier than ever to earn.

To gain access to the benefit you normally you have fly 100 one-way qualifying flights on Southwest or earn 125,000 Southwest miles through a combination of flying and/or spending on a credit card. With this promotion, however, you'll only need to spend a moderate amount to enjoy the perk for over a year.

Select details the promotion and what you need to know about qualifying for the offer.

Southwest Airlines Companion Pass bonus is back

You can earn the Southwest Companion Pass and a bucket of points after signing up for a Southwest consumer credit card and meeting the minimum spending requirements. Here's what you'll earn:

  • A Companion Pass which is valid through Feb. 28, 2023
  • 30,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points that don't expire

To earn the bonus, you must spend $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening. But to qualify for the welcome offer, you must:

  1. Not be a current Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card member, and
  2. Not received a new cardholder bonus for any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card in the past 24 months

Southwest points are worth around 1.3 cents each, meaning the 30,000 bonus points are worth about $390. However, the more you fly Southwest and use the Companion Pass, the more money you'll save with this deal.

This isn't the first time Southwest has offered this attractive promo, but it's now brought it back for 2022. However, it remains unclear when the bonus will end, so consider grabbing a card before it's too late.

Southwest cards with Companion Pass welcome bonus

Each of these cards below now have this valuable bonus:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Who this card is best for: The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card is great for someone looking for a low annual fee travel credit card, and flies with the airline occasionally.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn Companion Pass® through 2/28/23 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Who this card is best for: The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a solid choice for someone who spends a bit more regularly with the airline. The Plus awards 2X points per dollar spent on Southwest flights, while the Premier gives 3X. You'll also get two EarlyBird check-ins per year and 6,000 Southwest points every account anniversary,

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn Companion Pass® through 2/28/23 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Who this card is best for: The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card is the highest tier Southwest credit card available, and comes with great perks for someone who regularly flies with the airline. It comes with an annual $75 travel credit, 7,500 Southwest points every account anniversary and four upgraded boardings per year for a $149 annual fee.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn Companion Pass® through 2/28/23 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Bottom line

The Southwest Companion Pass is a great way to save money on travel if you regularly fly with someone. While it's often not recommended to spend more than you normally would to earn rewards points or elite status, as long as you're operating within your budget, this welcome offer is an enticing one.

