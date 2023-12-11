Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Here are the 5 best credit cards for couples — married or not
Some cards have valuable benefits that also apply to authorized users, such as airport lounge access.
Deciding whether to set up a joint bank account and how to split shared bills aren't the only decisions to make when you're figuring out how to manage your finances with a significant other. You can also share a credit card account, which allows you to share rewards and benefits. However, the primary account holder is fully responsible for all charges authorized users make.
Below, CNBC Select shares the best credit cards for couples in a variety of categories, including travel credit cards and credit cards that are easy to get.
Best couples credit cards
Best for travel
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
$0 at the Transfer APR, 3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you
Foreign transaction fees
$0
Credit needed
Excellent
Pros
- Large welcome bonus
- No foreign transaction fees
- Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Cons
- High annual fee
- No introductory 0% APR period
Who's this for? The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is an excellent choice for couples who travel frequently and want to enjoy a long list of luxury benefits, both when traveling together and solo.
Standout benefit: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card stands out for its airport lounge access benefits, which include generous guesting privileges. Best of all, you can add authorized users for no additional fee, and additional card members receive the same lounge access benefits. Shared cardholder benefits include an up to $300 annual Capital One Travel credit to use toward purchases made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary (worth at least $100 for travel).
Best for cash back
Citi Double Cash® Card
Rewards
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24
Welcome bonus
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Fair/Good/Excellent
Pros
- 2% cash back on all eligible purchases
- Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps
- One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Who's this for? The Citi Double Cash® Card is a great fit for couples who want to maximize the cash back they earn without the hassle of a complicated rewards structure.
Standout benefit: The Citi Double Cash earns at least 2% back on every purchase. You'll get 1% back when you make a purchase and an additional 1% back when you pay for those purchases. This unlimited cash back is hard to beat outside of other cards' special bonus categories or capped bonus spending.
Best for building credit
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
N/A on purchases
Regular APR
28.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
New / Rebuilding
*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Cash-back program
- Generous welcome bonus
- Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit
Cons
- Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%
- Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses
Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an ideal fit for couples who are building their credit because it's available to anyone with a limited credit history or a bad credit score.
Standout benefit: Discover will match the cash back you earn for the first year and you'll earn 2% back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. The card also offers the ability to transition to an unsecured card starting seven months from account opening.
Best for intro 0%-APR
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
Regular APR
18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Balance transfers fee of 5%, min: $5
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- No annual fee
- Long introductory APR period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
- Access to Visa Signature® Concierge
- Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Access to My Wells Fargo Deals to earn cash back in the form of an account credit when shopping, dining
Cons
- No rewards
- No welcome bonus
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is great for those who need more time to pay off their debt as it has one of the longest 0%-intro APR periods of any card, and the intro APR applies to both purchases and balance transfers.
Standout benefit: Cardholders receive an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 months, after that an 18.24%, 24.74% or 29.99% variable APR applies. For a balance transfer to qualify for the intro APR, it must be made within 120 days from account opening, and a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount transferred applies ($5 minimum).
Best for groceries
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rewards
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Welcome bonus
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)
- Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit
Cons
- 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad
Who's this for? The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express may be helpful if groceries are a significant expense for you and your partner.
Standout benefit: The Blue Cash Preferred card earns 6% back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1% back). That means you could earn 6% back on an average of $500 a month in grocery purchases.
More on our best credit cards for couples
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a premium credit card at a surprisingly lower price point than other high-end cards with luxury benefits.
Rewards
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked via Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights booked via Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$395 (see rates and fees)
Notable benefits
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has several key benefits that easily make it worth keeping year after year. For starters, you'll receive an annual $300 travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel and receive 10,000 bonus miles (worth at least $100 in travel) every account anniversary. You can also receive a statement credit of up to $100 every four years (per account) for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.
This card provides unlimited visits to Priority Pass, Plaza Premium and Capital One airport lounges (enrollment required). Cardholders can bring an unlimited number of guests to Priority Pass lounges and up to two guests for free per visit to Plaza Premium and Capital One lounges. So you could add your significant other to your account for free, and when you're traveling together, you can bring up to four guests with you into Plaza Premium and Capital One airport lounges worldwide.
Cardholders can also take advantage of:
- Cell phone insurance
- Rental car insurance
- Trip cancellation and interruption coverage
- Travel accident insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Purchase security
- Extended warranty protection
- Return protection
The Capital One miles you earn with this card can be redeemed to offset travel purchases at a rate of one cent per mile. You can also transfer these miles to a variety of travel partner loyalty programs, including Air Canada, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.
Citi Double Cash® Card
The Citi Double Cash® Card is a powerful no-annual-fee cash-back card with a solid welcome bonus and a top-tier rate of return on everyday purchases.
Rewards
- Earn 2% back on every purchase (1% back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases)
- Earn 5% total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel site through Dec. 31, 2024.
Welcome bonus
Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
Cardmembers can save on interest with a 0%-intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable 19.24% - 29.24% APR applies, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount you transfer (minimum $5) within the first four months of account opening. After that, the balance transfer fee is 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The cashback you earn with this card is awarded as Citi ThankYou® Points. Each point is worth one cent per point for cash back (checks, direct deposits, statement credits) and other redemptions, such as gift cards. However, you'll also have access to a limited number of Citi transfer partners, including JetBlue, Choice Hotels and Wyndham Hotels. If you pair this card with the Citi Premier® Card (see rates and fees), you'll unlock access to even more transfer partners, including Turkish Airlines, Avianca and Singapore Airlines.
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card allows you to rewards as you improve your credit score and offers a clear path to upgrade to an unsecured card. You'll need to make a refundable deposit to open it and you can increase your credit limit by making a larger deposit.
Rewards
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, and there is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn from this offer.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
Compared to unsecured credit cards, secured credit cards typically lack robust rewards or valuable welcome bonuses, but that's not the case with the Discover it Secured card. This card stands out for offering rewards and charging no foreign transaction fees.
It requires a $200 minimum security deposit upon account opening, but after seven months, there's an automatic review to see if you can be moved to an unsecured card, at which point your deposit will be returned.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has no annual fee and offers one of the most generous intro APR periods of any card, but doesn't offer any rewards.
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers cell phone protection of up to $600 for damage and theft with a $25 deductible. To qualify you need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Reflect card. You can be reimbursed for a maximum of two claims per 12-month period.
Cardholders can also access My Wells Fargo Deals, an opt-in cashback program for specific retailers, giving cardholders discounts on eligible purchases.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Anyone who loves earning bonus cashback on common everyday purchases should take a look at the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
Rewards
- 6% back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1% back)
- 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations
- 3% cash back on transit
- 1% cash back on other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on purchases with your new card within the first six months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0 annual fee the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees)
Notable benefits
This card comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date you open the account, then a variable 19.24% to 29.99% APR applies.
Cardholders can receive up to $120 in annual Equinox+ statement credits ($10 a month) and up to $84 a year in Disney Bundle credit ($7 back a month after spending $9.99 or more each month). Cardholders can also take advantage of return protection on eligible purchases.
Shared credit card account pros and cons
For a couple to share a credit card account, you'll typically need one person to get approved for the card and then add the other person as an authorized user. Adding an authorized user, instead of opening a separate credit card, has some tradeoffs. It can be easy to manage a single account, but certain cards have fees to add additional card members and authorized users may not have access to all of a card's benefits.
Pros
- Simplicity — you'll have one account to track spending and rewards
- A partner who has weaker credit can have a card they might not otherwise be approved for
- One annual fee to pay and many cards don't charge to add authorized users
Cons
- Some benefits aren't available for authorized users or are shared by the primary cardmember and authorized users
- Certain cards charge an additional fee for authorized users
- You'll only earn one welcome bonus
- The primary cardholder is fully responsible for paying all charges
FAQs
Do authorized users get the same perks as the main cardholder?
The perks available to authorized users vary by card, so you'll have to read the fine print. However, travel and purchase insurance often applies to authorized user transactions. Other perks such as statement credits are typically available per account, not per cardholder.
Can an unmarried couple open a credit card together?
Once you are approved for a credit card, you can add almost anyone who is of age as an authorized user to your account, regardless of marital status.
Does adding someone as an authorized user on my credit card help their credit?
Adding an authorized user to your credit card can help their credit, but that's not always the case. Some card issuers don't report authorized users to the credit bureaus. Also, the primary account holder needs a history of on-time payments for authorized users to see an improvement in their credit score.
Bottom line
There are many cards available for couples who want to share a credit card account, regardless of whether they are married or not. This is a way to simplify your finances by having one account to monitor for rewards and spending. However, there could be a tradeoff with access to fewer benefits and bonuses.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards for extended warranty coverage.
Our methodology
To determine which credit cards are best for couples, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. consumers. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, authorized user fees, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks and how easy it is to redeem points.
