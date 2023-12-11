Here are the 5 best credit cards for couples — married or not

Best couples credit cards

Best for travel

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

Best for cash back

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Citi Double Cash® Card is a great fit for couples who want to maximize the cash back they earn without the hassle of a complicated rewards structure. Standout benefit: The Citi Double Cash earns at least 2% back on every purchase. You'll get 1% back when you make a purchase and an additional 1% back when you pay for those purchases. This unlimited cash back is hard to beat outside of other cards' special bonus categories or capped bonus spending. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for building credit

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an ideal fit for couples who are building their credit because it's available to anyone with a limited credit history or a bad credit score. Standout benefit: Discover will match the cash back you earn for the first year and you'll earn 2% back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. The card also offers the ability to transition to an unsecured card starting seven months from account opening. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for intro 0%-APR

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Balance transfers fee of 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long introductory APR period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible)

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals to earn cash back in the form of an account credit when shopping, dining Cons No rewards

No welcome bonus

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is great for those who need more time to pay off their debt as it has one of the longest 0%-intro APR periods of any card, and the intro APR applies to both purchases and balance transfers. Standout benefit: Cardholders receive an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 months, after that an 18.24%, 24.74% or 29.99% variable APR applies. For a balance transfer to qualify for the intro APR, it must be made within 120 days from account opening, and a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount transferred applies ($5 minimum). [ Jump to more details ]

Best for groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

More on our best credit cards for couples

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card allows you to rewards as you improve your credit score and offers a clear path to upgrade to an unsecured card. You'll need to make a refundable deposit to open it and you can increase your credit limit by making a larger deposit. Rewards 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, and there is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn from this offer. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits Compared to unsecured credit cards, secured credit cards typically lack robust rewards or valuable welcome bonuses, but that's not the case with the Discover it Secured card. This card stands out for offering rewards and charging no foreign transaction fees. It requires a $200 minimum security deposit upon account opening, but after seven months, there's an automatic review to see if you can be moved to an unsecured card, at which point your deposit will be returned. [ Return to card summary ]

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has no annual fee and offers one of the most generous intro APR periods of any card, but doesn't offer any rewards. Rewards None Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable benefits The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers cell phone protection of up to $600 for damage and theft with a $25 deductible. To qualify you need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Reflect card. You can be reimbursed for a maximum of two claims per 12-month period. Cardholders can also access My Wells Fargo Deals, an opt-in cashback program for specific retailers, giving cardholders discounts on eligible purchases. [ Return to card summary ]

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Anyone who loves earning bonus cashback on common everyday purchases should take a look at the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Rewards 6% back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1% back)

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations

3% cash back on transit

1% cash back on other purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on purchases with your new card within the first six months of account opening. Annual fee $0 annual fee the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees) Notable benefits This card comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date you open the account, then a variable 19.24% to 29.99% APR applies. Cardholders can receive up to $120 in annual Equinox+ statement credits ($10 a month) and up to $84 a year in Disney Bundle credit ($7 back a month after spending $9.99 or more each month). Cardholders can also take advantage of return protection on eligible purchases. [ Return to card summary ]

Shared credit card account pros and cons

For a couple to share a credit card account, you'll typically need one person to get approved for the card and then add the other person as an authorized user. Adding an authorized user, instead of opening a separate credit card, has some tradeoffs. It can be easy to manage a single account, but certain cards have fees to add additional card members and authorized users may not have access to all of a card's benefits. Pros Simplicity — you'll have one account to track spending and rewards

A partner who has weaker credit can have a card they might not otherwise be approved for

One annual fee to pay and many cards don't charge to add authorized users Cons Some benefits aren't available for authorized users or are shared by the primary cardmember and authorized users

Certain cards charge an additional fee for authorized users

You'll only earn one welcome bonus

The primary cardholder is fully responsible for paying all charges

FAQs Do authorized users get the same perks as the main cardholder? The perks available to authorized users vary by card, so you'll have to read the fine print. However, travel and purchase insurance often applies to authorized user transactions. Other perks such as statement credits are typically available per account, not per cardholder. Can an unmarried couple open a credit card together? Once you are approved for a credit card, you can add almost anyone who is of age as an authorized user to your account, regardless of marital status. Does adding someone as an authorized user on my credit card help their credit? Adding an authorized user to your credit card can help their credit, but that's not always the case. Some card issuers don't report authorized users to the credit bureaus. Also, the primary account holder needs a history of on-time payments for authorized users to see an improvement in their credit score.

Bottom line

There are many cards available for couples who want to share a credit card account, regardless of whether they are married or not. This is a way to simplify your finances by having one account to monitor for rewards and spending. However, there could be a tradeoff with access to fewer benefits and bonuses.

