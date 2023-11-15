Earn $200 in cash back with Citi Double Cash® Card's new welcome bonus offer

Citi has embraced the season of giving by unveiling a new welcome bonus offer for its Citi Double Cash® Card, one of CNBC Select's top picks for cash-back credit cards. As of Nov. 14, new cardholders can earn $200 in cash back if they spend a minimum of $1,500 on purchases during the first six months of account opening. If you already have this card in your wallet, don't worry — Citi's also increasing the amount of cash back you earn on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked through its travel portal from now through the end of 2024. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new welcome bonus and how you can take advantage of the offer.

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

Citi Double Cash Card's new welcome bonus

New cardholders currently can earn 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. The Double Cash® Card typically doesn't offer a welcome bonus, which makes this offer worth considering if you were on the fence about getting this card and needed a little nudge. That means that by the time you've met the minimum spending requirement and paid off the purchases, you will have earned at least $230 worth of tax-free, cash-back rewards thanks to the card's 2% cash back on purchases. And because of a limited-time offer that runs until December 31, 2024, you could end up earning even more depending on how you spend — Citi is giving 5% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through the Citi Travel℠ portal.

How to make the most of this bonus

Note that the cash back you'll earn is awarded in the form of Citi ThankYou® Points, which can then be redeemed in a variety of ways, including statement credits, a mailed check or direct deposit, gift cards, merchandise and travel. If you have another Citi ThankYou® points earning card like the Citi Premier® Card, you can also transfer your Citi Double Cash points to travel partners like Emirates Skywards and Turkish Airlines, where you can really maximize the value of your points. (See rates and fees).

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi Premier® Card review.

This cash-back card is a great option for those who tend to make lots of purchases within a variety of spending categories — such as restaurants, travel, gas and groceries, for example — or for anyone who simply doesn't want to bother tracking them at all.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Whether you're looking to save money on daily expenses or maximize your rewards on purchases, the Citi Double Cash® Card stands out as a reliable option. However, before applying for a new card, be sure to check your credit score to ensure you have a high probability of being approved and avoid spending beyond your means just to chase a credit card welcome bonus.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.