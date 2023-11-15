Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
UFB Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
UFB Savings
Up to 5.25% APY on one of our top picks for best savings accounts plus, no monthly fee
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Our top pick for best savings accounts for its strong APY and an ATM card with no ATM fees
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Find the best credit card for you

Learn More
Credit Cards

Earn $200 in cash back with Citi Double Cash® Card's new welcome bonus offer

This card doesn't traditionally offer a welcome bonus, making this offer especially appealing.

thumbnail
Andreina Rodriguez@/in/andreina-rodriguez-33b505134@andreina_rodrgz
Share

Citi has embraced the season of giving by unveiling a new welcome bonus offer for its Citi Double Cash® Card, one of CNBC Select's top picks for cash-back credit cards. As of Nov. 14, new cardholders can earn $200 in cash back if they spend a minimum of $1,500 on purchases during the first six months of account opening.

If you already have this card in your wallet, don't worry — Citi's also increasing the amount of cash back you earn on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked through its travel portal from now through the end of 2024.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new welcome bonus and how you can take advantage of the offer.

Citi Double Cash® Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    19.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Fair/Good/Excellent

  • See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

Citi Double Cash Card's new welcome bonus

New cardholders currently can earn 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. The Double Cash® Card typically doesn't offer a welcome bonus, which makes this offer worth considering if you were on the fence about getting this card and needed a little nudge.

That means that by the time you've met the minimum spending requirement and paid off the purchases, you will have earned at least $230 worth of tax-free, cash-back rewards thanks to the card's 2% cash back on purchases. And because of a limited-time offer that runs until December 31, 2024, you could end up earning even more depending on how you spend — Citi is giving 5% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through the Citi Travel℠ portal.

How to make the most of this bonus

Note that the cash back you'll earn is awarded in the form of Citi ThankYou® Points, which can then be redeemed in a variety of ways, including statement credits, a mailed check or direct deposit, gift cards, merchandise and travel.

If you have another Citi ThankYou® points earning card like the Citi Premier® Card, you can also transfer your Citi Double Cash points to travel partners like Emirates Skywards and Turkish Airlines, where you can really maximize the value of your points. (See rates and fees).

Citi Premier® Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

  • See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Read our Citi Premier® Card review.

 

This cash-back card is a great option for those who tend to make lots of purchases within a variety of spending categories — such as restaurants, travel, gas and groceries, for example — or for anyone who simply doesn't want to bother tracking them at all.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Whether you're looking to save money on daily expenses or maximize your rewards on purchases, the Citi Double Cash® Card stands out as a reliable option. However, before applying for a new card, be sure to check your credit score to ensure you have a high probability of being approved and avoid spending beyond your means just to chase a credit card welcome bonus.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial productsWhile CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Latest