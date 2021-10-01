Wells Fargo announces Reflect card with 0% intro APR up to 21 months and no annual fee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Wells Fargo launched a new credit card today geared toward consumers who need an extended period of purchasing flexibility. With up to a 21 month 0% APR intro period (then 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR), the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ card allows cardholders to finance their purchases for nearly two years without any interest charges. This 21-month timeframe could potentially be the longest 0% APR intro period of any card available on the market today. But is the Reflect Card right for you? Select analyzed the new card's benefits to see if it might be a good fit for your wallet.

Wells Fargo introduces Reflect card

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totaling 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods

Regular APR 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long introductory APR period up to 21 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

3% intro balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) for first 120 days

Access to Visa Signature Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection

Access to Wells Fargo Deals to earn cash back in the form of a statement credit when shopping, dining Cons No rewards

No welcome bonus

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

The card isn't flashy, but the opportunity to save on credit card interest can be excellent for consumers needing spending flexibility — especially with the holidays approaching. The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ card offers great benefits, including: 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. You can receive an intro APR extension of up to three months with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. After the introductory period, the interest rate will increase to 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee.

Cell phone protection, up to $600 when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with the card. Claims will have a $25 deductible.

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals, an opt-in cash back program for specific retailers, giving cardholders discounts on purchases made with their Reflect card.

$0 annual fee. The three-month extension gives cardholders up to 21 months of no interest, which means if you open the card this month, you won't have to pay interest until well into 2023. The card does not offer any rewards for spending or a welcome bonus, so it's really best for those who aren't seeking credit card rewards. But the interest savings could be incentive enough to select the Wells Fargo Reflect.

How to pick a 0% intro APR card

A 0% intro APR card is an excellent tool to help you eliminate credit card debt without paying hefty interest charges. Here are a few things to consider when deciding to open a card with a 0% intro APR: Term of intro APR: Consider how long you want the 0% interest period to last, because every 0% card offers something different. For example, the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has 0% intro APR for 20 billing cycles (14.49%-24.49% APR variable thereafter). While a longer intro APR term is nearly always better, it is not the only thing to consider, especially if you don't need the entire length of the term to pay down your balance.

Consider how long you want the 0% interest period to last, because every 0% card offers something different. For example, the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has 0% intro APR for 20 billing cycles (14.49%-24.49% APR variable thereafter). While a longer intro APR term is nearly always better, it is not the only thing to consider, especially if you don't need the entire length of the term to pay down your balance. Spending incentives and welcome bonus: Some 0% intro APR cards come with incentives to spend on them. For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months (14.99% to 23.74% APR variable thereafter) after account opening. In addition, the card offers 5% cash back on Chase Travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards, 3% back on drugstore purchase and on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and 1.5% back on all other eligible purchases. And to cap it off, new cardholders can earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after they spend $500 on purchases within three months from account opening.

Some 0% intro APR cards come with incentives to spend on them. For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months (14.99% to 23.74% APR variable thereafter) after account opening. In addition, the card offers 5% cash back on Chase Travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards, 3% back on drugstore purchase and on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and 1.5% back on all other eligible purchases. And to cap it off, new cardholders can earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after they spend $500 on purchases within three months from account opening. Balance transfer fee: If you plan on transferring a balance from a high interest credit card to a credit card with zero interest, be sure to consider the balance transfer fee. It's typically 3% of the balance. This fee can be worth paying if you have a large balance on a card that's currently charging you interest, but make sure to do the math.

Bottom line

Americans spend hundreds of billions each year in credit card interest charges, and it's always best to avoid paying these when possible. The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ card is an excellent choice for someone looking for repayment flexibility and who wants to avoid paying credit card interest for a significant amount of time. However, if you're looking for a card with more perks, like the ability to earn cash back or travel rewards, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Some even have their own 0% APR intro periods.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.