What are sinking funds and should you have them?

What we'll cover

What are sinking funds?

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Information about You Need a Budget (YNAB) has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by YNAB prior to publication. Cost 34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Terms apply.

PocketGuard Learn More Information about PocketGuard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by PocketGuard prior to publication. Cost Free basic budgeting app; $34.99 per year to upgrade to the premium version, PocketGuard Plus

Standout features Taking into account your estimated income, upcoming expenses and savings goals, "In My Pocket" feature uses an algorithm to show how much you have available for everyday spending

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID Terms apply.

The amounts you save in your sinking funds can be small or large – it's really up to you. Plan to spend $600 on holiday gifts next year? Then you'll add $50 per month to a sinking fund. Want to set aside 1% of your home's value for maintenance and repairs? On a house valued at $400,000, that's $4,000 a year or $333 per month. You may not spend that much every year, but it'll likely balance out in the run as some years you may have more expensive home tasks, like replacing your HVAC system. If one sinking fund has a shortfall for an expense, you can always withdraw from another sinking fund to avoid going into debt. For example, if you need $500 for car repairs and your car repair fund only has $300 in it, but you've got the extra $200 in your house down payment fund, then by all means, use it. But if you find your sinking funds are consistently coming up short, then reassess and adjust how much you set aside each month.

Types of expenses you can use sinking funds for

You can create a sinking fund for any financial goal or expense you have. These can be ongoing expenses that occur irregularly, like car insurance that you pay every six months or once a year, or a big one-time expense, like a wedding. Predictable expenses that you pay monthly, like your utilities, should remain part of your monthly budget. Some examples of sinking funds could include: Gifts

Vacation

New car

Home maintenance

Insurance (health/property/car)

Car maintenance

Pet care

New refrigerator

Wedding

Home down payment Your sinking funds can change over time as you accomplish your savings goals and make the large purchases you planned.

Sinking funds vs. emergency funds

While they may seem similar, there are differences between sinking funds and emergency funds. An emergency fund is for unexpected expenses, like job loss and medical emergencies. While some home and car repairs can be considered emergencies, if you save for those things in a sinking fund, you're less likely to have to tap into your emergency fund for them. Your sinking funds are something you set aside in addition to your emergency fund. If you do not have an emergency fund, it may be useful to get one established as well.

Where should you keep your sinking funds?

You want your sinking funds to be accessible, but not too easy to get. Keeping all of your extra money in your main checking account that's tied to a debit card may not be a good idea, especially if you're prone to overspending or impulse buying. Keeping your sinking funds in an investment account typically is not a good idea either because investments should be funds you don't plan to withdraw for many years. The value of investments fluctuates frequently, and you could subject yourself to a loss if you're not holding investments long-term. Plus there may be taxes to factor in. So with that in mind, the best option for sinking funds tends to be a high-yield savings account, like LendingClub High-Yield Savings or UFB Secure Savings. Since many of the banks offering high-yield savings accounts are online only with no brick-and-mortar locations, you can link the account to your checking account and transfer money as needed.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.40% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

With many of the online-only banks, you can set up multiple savings accounts and nickname each one based on your goals. This gives you a helpful visual reference as to what the purpose is for each account.

Should you use sinking funds?

You absolutely can have just one big savings account and pull from it for infrequent expenses as needed without tracking specific goals. But for many people, strategically saving for named goals using sinking funds can be both mentally and financially helpful. Be careful not to have too many sinking funds and spread yourself too thin. Managing multiple savings goals can be a challenge. How much you can set aside in your sinking funds will depend on your budget and your priorities.

Bottom line

Sinking funds are savings that are meant to be spent. Knowing that you have money specifically earmarked for your next vacation or for when your car needs a new battery can help eliminate the stress over how you're going to pay for it when the time arises.

