Making this mistake when closing your bank account could affect your credit score

There are many reasons why you may choose to close a bank account: too high of fees, you don't like the customer service or perhaps you're moving and looking for a new bank with a physical branch near you.

The good news is that, unlike closing a credit card account, closing a bank account generally won't hurt your credit score.

Because your credit score is calculated based on information found in your credit report and bank accounts don't show up on this report, the actual closure of your checking or savings account won't directly affect your credit.

Where you could be in trouble, however, is if your account has been left with an outstanding balance, such as an overdraft fee that you never paid.

If the bank decides to send this debt you owe to them to a collection agency, it could go reported to the credit bureaus. A collection account on your credit report can cause a serious drop in your credit score, especially if recent.

According to Experian, one of the three main bureaus, "Collections fall under payment history, which is the biggest factor in your FICO Score calculation, driving 35% of your score." Collection accounts, paid off or not, remain on your credit report for seven years, though their impact on your score lessens over time.