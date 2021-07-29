When does the Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000-point welcome bonus end?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is currently running an outstanding welcome offer of 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards, which is the largest bonus ever offered on the card. To give an idea of how valuable this offer is, Chase currently advertises the bonus to be worth $1,250. However, many points maximizers are able to realize greater value by transferring their points to Chase's airline and hotel partners. But how long is this massive sign-up bonus going to last? At this time, there is no clear answer when it will end. Chase increased the offer to 100,000 points in early June, and credit card welcome offers typically last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, so it is best to act sooner if you're interested in this deal. Here's what you need to know.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred features and sign-up bonus

The Sapphire Preferred presents new cardholders with the opportunity to earn 100,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. New cardmembers are only able to earn this bonus if they don't currently have a Sapphire card and haven't received a bonus from a Sapphire card in the last 48 months. You'll also want to consider Chase's 5/24 rule when applying for any new Chase credit card. However, the benefits of the card, along with the redemption opportunities are considered some of the most valuable in the credit card rewards space. The card comes with the following benefits: Earn 2X points per dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel. Earn 1X per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Transferability of points to airline and hotel partners

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Rental car insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Purchase protection

DoorDash DashPass benefits - Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service

Peloton benefits - Get up to $60 back on an eligible Peloton Digital or All-Access Membership through 12/31/2021

Lyft benefits - Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022

No foreign transaction fees The card comes with a $95 annual fee, which is reasonable compared to the benefits the card offers. And the 100,000 bonus points gives cardholders a great start to save money on their future travels.

What you can do with Chase Ultimate Rewards

When you earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, there are an abundance of options to redeem your points, including: Shop with points on Amazon

Purchase gift cards to 150+ retailers

Redeem for cash back

Purchase experiences to exclusive events including concerts

Use Chase Pay Yourself Back, where you can wipe qualifying purchases off your statement

Book all types of travel through the Chase Travel portal When you redeem your points through pay yourself back or through the Chase Travel portal, each of your points are worth 1.25 cents per point, leaving you with a whopping $1,250 towards travel. However, you'll get the most value from Chase Ultimate Rewards when transferring them to airline and hotel partners. Chase's current travel partners: Aer Lingus, AerClub

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards®

Flying Blue Air France/KLM

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®

United MileagePlus®

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

IHG® Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy™

World of Hyatt® By transferring your points, you can book airline tickets and hotel rooms directly within the loyalty program. The advantage of doing this is that you are able to possibly utilize elite status perks within the program you choose, or even achieve a higher value than you would booking through the Chase Travel portal. For example, you can transfer 90,000 Chase points to World of Hyatt for a three night stay at the Park Hyatt in New York City, where rooms easily go for $750 a night. This would give your points a value of giving you over 2.5 each — twice as much as you'd get through the Chase Travel portal.

Bottom line

The 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points you'd receive from the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is an outstanding bonus to begin your points and miles journey, or to add on to your already accumulating rewards balance. Because of their transferability to travel partners, it makes the currency extremely valuable. Don't wait on the opportunity to get started earning Ultimate Rewards with this excellent welcome offer.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.