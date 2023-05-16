Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Novo Business Checking
Learn More
Terms Apply
Novo Business Checking
Thousands of dollars in exclusive perks plus, no hidden fees
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Banking

Three life events that should prompt you to transfer your savings to a new account

Whether you've adopted a new pet or bought a home, a new savings account can help with the expenses.

Liz Knueven@https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizknueven/@https://twitter.com/lizknueven
Share
Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

Life can change in an instant. And when it does, there's a good chance that your financial needs will change, too. 

If you're going through a major life event, it might be time to re-evaluate your savings account situation. The best savings accounts are ones that help your money grow with a strong interest rate (several banks now offer savings accounts with rates topping 5% APY and even reaching 6% APY), are FDIC-insured, let you access your money easily and don't charge any fees.

"Any life event with a cost attached to it is an excuse to start a new savings account," Courtney Alev, consumer financial expert at Credit Karma, told CNBC Select. Here are a few scenarios where it might make sense to transfer your savings to a new high-yield savings account.

You're a new homeowner

New homeowners face a number of expenses from mortgage fees to new furniture. While some of these expenses can be planned for (think: moving expenses and homeowners insurance) some of the many costs of homeownership are less predictable. 

Replacing a hot water heater, for example, can cost upwards of $850, according to home repair site HomeAdvisor. And, other expensive projects you're wanting to tackle like a bathroom remodel or a kitchen renovation can set you back even more. 

"The last thing you want is to be caught off guard by any unexpected expenses, and a savings account dedicated to your new home can help you manage those costs as they come," Alev says.

Having a high-yield savings account for your home could help you cover these expenses when they arise and help you earn more interest than the typical savings account. Some of CNBC Select's top picks for high-yield savings accounts include LendingClub High-Yield Savings and Synchrony Bank's High Yield Savings for having no fees and high APYs.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings

Learn More
LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    4.25%

  • Minimum balance

    No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    None

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fees

    N/A

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

See our methodology, terms apply.

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings

Learn More
Synchrony Bank is a Member FDIC.

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    4.15% APY

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    None

  • Offer checking account?

    No

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

Terms apply.

You recently adopted a pet 

Bringing home a new pet is a big change, and it could have some big implications for your money, too.

Even if you have pet insurance, you'll still be on the hook for some routine or elective procedures that it doesn't cover. And, you may have to pay for things like preventative vet visits, medications and vaccinations even with pet insurance. Plus, if you need to use your pet insurance for an emergency, you'll still need to cover a deductible, or the amount you're expected to pay before your insurance covers the rest.  

"The last thing you need is an unexpected vet bill that puts you into debt, and a savings account specifically for your pet can help offset those costs if you're contributing regularly," Alev says.

Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you.

You got engaged 

If you're recently engaged, it's likely you've already started thinking about the next step. Whether that's a large wedding or a casual elopement, your wedding will almost certainly have some expenses. According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average US couple spent $30,000 on a ceremony and reception in 2022.

While not everyone spends the average amount, starting to save early could help you cover whatever you do decide to spend on your wedding. Opening a new joint savings account with your partner could help the two of you save for the expenses together, and create more opportunities to talk about money in your relationship, including how you'll manage your spending and financial goals in the future.

One of CNBC Select's top picks for budgeting apps, Honeydue, can help couples by syncing with your banks and credit cards to help you get on the same page about your finances, coordinate bills, and track spending. It also offers a joint bank account to start saving together.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line 

Having the right savings account is a great way to not only make sure you're covered financially in case of an unexpected expense but also to help make that cash earn interest and grow over time.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
First Tech Certificates
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
First Tech Certificates
Earn up to 5.05% Annual Percentage Yield on bump up certificates. Insured by NCUA.
First Tech Rewards Checking®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
First Tech Rewards Checking®
Qualify for up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield plus additional rebates. Insured by NCUA.
Latest