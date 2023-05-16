Three life events that should prompt you to transfer your savings to a new account

Life can change in an instant. And when it does, there's a good chance that your financial needs will change, too. If you're going through a major life event, it might be time to re-evaluate your savings account situation. The best savings accounts are ones that help your money grow with a strong interest rate (several banks now offer savings accounts with rates topping 5% APY and even reaching 6% APY), are FDIC-insured, let you access your money easily and don't charge any fees. "Any life event with a cost attached to it is an excuse to start a new savings account," Courtney Alev, consumer financial expert at Credit Karma, told CNBC Select. Here are a few scenarios where it might make sense to transfer your savings to a new high-yield savings account.

You're a new homeowner

New homeowners face a number of expenses from mortgage fees to new furniture. While some of these expenses can be planned for (think: moving expenses and homeowners insurance) some of the many costs of homeownership are less predictable. Replacing a hot water heater, for example, can cost upwards of $850, according to home repair site HomeAdvisor. And, other expensive projects you're wanting to tackle like a bathroom remodel or a kitchen renovation can set you back even more. "The last thing you want is to be caught off guard by any unexpected expenses, and a savings account dedicated to your new home can help you manage those costs as they come," Alev says. Having a high-yield savings account for your home could help you cover these expenses when they arise and help you earn more interest than the typical savings account. Some of CNBC Select's top picks for high-yield savings accounts include LendingClub High-Yield Savings and Synchrony Bank's High Yield Savings for having no fees and high APYs.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Learn More Synchrony Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.15% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply.

You recently adopted a pet

Bringing home a new pet is a big change, and it could have some big implications for your money, too. Even if you have pet insurance, you'll still be on the hook for some routine or elective procedures that it doesn't cover. And, you may have to pay for things like preventative vet visits, medications and vaccinations even with pet insurance. Plus, if you need to use your pet insurance for an emergency, you'll still need to cover a deductible, or the amount you're expected to pay before your insurance covers the rest. "The last thing you need is an unexpected vet bill that puts you into debt, and a savings account specifically for your pet can help offset those costs if you're contributing regularly," Alev says. Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you.

You got engaged

If you're recently engaged, it's likely you've already started thinking about the next step. Whether that's a large wedding or a casual elopement, your wedding will almost certainly have some expenses. According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average US couple spent $30,000 on a ceremony and reception in 2022. While not everyone spends the average amount, starting to save early could help you cover whatever you do decide to spend on your wedding. Opening a new joint savings account with your partner could help the two of you save for the expenses together, and create more opportunities to talk about money in your relationship, including how you'll manage your spending and financial goals in the future. One of CNBC Select's top picks for budgeting apps, Honeydue, can help couples by syncing with your banks and credit cards to help you get on the same page about your finances, coordinate bills, and track spending. It also offers a joint bank account to start saving together.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Bottom line

Having the right savings account is a great way to not only make sure you're covered financially in case of an unexpected expense but also to help make that cash earn interest and grow over time. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.