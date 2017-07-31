Scaramucci ouster a 'sign that someone is willing to spill a little blood,' analyst says

From Washington to Wall Street to Main Street, Anthony Scaramucci's exit from the White House communications office Monday sends a clear message that there's a new sheriff in town.

The fingerprints of John Kelly, President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, were all over the shock ouster of Scaramucci, who had taken the post just 10 days prior in what itself had been as a major shakeup.

"This is a sign that someone is willing to spill a little blood and maybe he can get them back on track," said Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments and a closely followed expert on the Wall Street/Washington nexus. "First and foremost, they had to show some discipline."

Scaramucci, the brash hedge funder who had been passed over for positions previously in the Trump White House, landed the communications job amid a general level of tumult in the office. If he didn't orchestrate the move himself, he at least foreshadowed the departure of Reince Priebus as chief of staff, a precursor to Kelly's rise to the position and, ultimately, to the end of Scaramucci's short stint in Washington.

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," the White House said in a statement. "We wish him all the best."

The dizzying array of events that preceded the move began with an interview Scaramucci gave to The New Yorker in mid-week.The SkyBridge Capital founder and friend to Wall Street launched into a profanity-strewn tirade against Priebus and Trump advisor Steve Bannon. He then followed it with a bizarre call-in interview with CNN on Thursday morning,

"You can't make this up," Valliere said.