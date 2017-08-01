Cramer Remix: Apple’s quarter could propel these 3 stocks to the stratosphere   

After a three-day sell-off that rattled a number of top-performing stocks including FANG, Jim Cramer was delighted to see Apple's quarterly earnings beat on the top and bottom lines.

"Apple's thing-of-beauty quarter and solid guidance should lift the Nasdaq back to where it was before the sell-off began, and will certainly propel the stocks like Cirrus Logic, Skyworks Solutions and most important, Broadcom, fortunately a big holding in my charitable trust, as, of course, is Apple. To the stratosphere," the "Mad Money" host said.

Shares of Apple closed on Tuesday around $150, but after-hours trading drove the stock up over 6 percent to $159, an all-time high, as investors cheered the tech giant's third quarter.

"I say congratulations to CEO Tim Cook, and while I'm at it, can I ask where the 'Apple's best days are behind it' chorus is playing? I would like to pick at the production," Cramer said. "Now [Apple's stock is] at an all-time high, more than 60 points, 60 points left on the table by those who traded it instead of owning it."

Moreover, the three-day sell-off may have come and gone, but Cramer still had some post-pullback advice to share with investors who made it through the pain.