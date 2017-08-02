SoftBank invests $250 million in online small-biz lender Kabbage

Kabbage's technology lets it make loans and extend lines of credit — ranging anywhere from $2,000 to $150,000 — more quickly and with less complexity than traditional lenders. According to CEO Frohwein, a former intellectual property attorney, customers can get a loan in as little as seven minutes. The company is able to do this by pulling data from social networks, online sales, accounting information, shipping documents and dozens of other public sources to gauge risk and creditworthiness of a business.

Besides direct loans and lines of credit, it also licenses the Kabbage platform to other financial institutions to provide automated funding to their own customers, including ING, Santander and Scotia Bank.

Currently, Kabbage serves 115,000 small businesses in the United States and has provided more than $3.5 billion in funding to small and medium-sized companies, Frohwein said. Its average loan size ranges from $5,000 to $15,000, but interest rates are high, depending on a host of factors, including how short the term repayment period is and the borrower's creditworthiness. Frohwein says interest rates average a whopping 30 percent to 37 percent.

According to Frohwein, SoftBank looks for businesses that are disrupting industries in a big way and was attracted to the company's technology and business strategy. The goal is to tap global markets and diversify Kabbage's offerings into other financial services, since customer engagement is so high. On average, customers engage with Kabbage 20 times over a three- to four-year period.

David Thevenon, SoftBank's managing director, said: "We invested in Kabbage because their unique automated lending platform leverages open data networks and best positions them to empower small businesses around the world."