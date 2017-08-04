    ×

    Dow hits record high after jobs report blows past expectations

    • The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department.
    • Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 183,000.
    • Investors paid close attention to the report as they looked for clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary policy changes.

    U.S. equities traded mostly higher on Friday on better-than-expected employment data.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high before trading 18 points higher, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite traded 0.1 percent lower.

    The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department, well above the expected gain of 183,000.

    "If this were a company reporting earnings, this would be a beat and raise in guidance," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "We're also winding down on the earnings season so this came at the perfect time."

    The closely watched wage number was unchanged from previous months, with average hourly earnings up 2.5 percent. The average work week also was unchanged at 34.5 hours.

    Bars and restaurants provided the biggest boost for the month with 53,000 more positives, while professional and business services contributed 49,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

    "This is the second month in a row where we came in above 200,000 and above expectations," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I think the reason the market isn't going gangbusters here is because [the Dow] has gone up for eight days in a row. It's hard to justify buying heading into the weekend when you've had this rally."

    U.S. equity indexes have been on a tear lately, especially the Dow. The 30-stock index has notched seven straight record closes and broke above 22,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

    Investors paid close attention to the report as they looked for clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary policy changes.

    Stock futures traded slightly higher on the news, along with U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to trade at 2.26 percent, while the short-term two-year yield rose to 1.367 percent.

    Currencies also moved on the report, with the dollar edging off a 15-month low. The greenback also hit its lowest level against the euro earlier this week, with the common currency briefly breaking above $1.19.

    "The euro has basically had a straight run higher against the dollar since April," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank. "A lot of that has to do with an upward outlook on the European economy and also the dollar weakness," which is due to subdued expectations of fiscal stimulus and tax reform.

    The dollar soared soon after President Donald Trump was elected, but has dropped more than 8 percent this year. Trump's administration has been mired by multiple failed attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare, as well as an ongoing investigation into Russia's involvement in the U.S. election.

    On Thursday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal first reported that Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation on Russia, impaneled a grand jury.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

