Dow hits record high after jobs report blows past expectations

"This is the second month in a row where we came in above 200,000 and above expectations," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I think the reason the market isn't going gangbusters here is because [the Dow] has gone up for eight days in a row. It's hard to justify buying heading into the weekend when you've had this rally."

U.S. equity indexes have been on a tear lately, especially the Dow. The 30-stock index has notched seven straight record closes and broke above 22,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

Investors paid close attention to the report as they looked for clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary policy changes.

Stock futures traded slightly higher on the news, along with U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to trade at 2.26 percent, while the short-term two-year yield rose to 1.367 percent.

Currencies also moved on the report, with the dollar edging off a 15-month low. The greenback also hit its lowest level against the euro earlier this week, with the common currency briefly breaking above $1.19.

"The euro has basically had a straight run higher against the dollar since April," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank. "A lot of that has to do with an upward outlook on the European economy and also the dollar weakness," which is due to subdued expectations of fiscal stimulus and tax reform.

The dollar soared soon after President Donald Trump was elected, but has dropped more than 8 percent this year. Trump's administration has been mired by multiple failed attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare, as well as an ongoing investigation into Russia's involvement in the U.S. election.

On Thursday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal first reported that Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation on Russia, impaneled a grand jury.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.