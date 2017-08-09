Employees at big companies should be prepared to pay 5 percent more for their health care next year.

New results from an industry organization's annual study shows that large employers expect the total average per-employee cost for health insurance benefits — which includes premiums and out-of-pocket costs for employees and dependents — to rise in 2018 to $14,156 from $13,482 this year.

With employers covering about 70 percent of that cost, the average worker will pay 30 percent of the tab, or about $4,200.