US and North Korea turn up the rhetoric and global markets swoon

President Trump is warning North Korea about facing "fire and fury" if the isolated nation makes more threats against the United States. Last night, North Korea's state media said the country was considering a strategy to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. (CNBC & Reuters)



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat" from North Korea, including to the U.S. territory of Guam. Americans should "have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days," he said. (AP)

The Trump administration appears to be granting Chinese banks dealing with North Korea a temporary reprieve from threatened U.S. sanctions to give Beijing time to show it is serious about enforcing new U.N. steps against Pyongyang. (Reuters)

With North Korea tensions mounting, Lockheed Martin (LMT), the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, said its customers want to defend themselves against possible incoming missile attacks and are increasingly asking about missile defense systems. (Reuters)

A car rammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb today, injuring six before speeding off in what officials are investigating as a suspected terrorist attack. Two of the six soldiers hit were seriously wounded. (Reuters)

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who sits on Facebook's (FB) board of directors, wrote an email to fellow board member Peter Thiel, reportedly castigating him for his "catastrophically bad" judgment in supporting Donald Trump for president. (NY Times)



Fired Google engineer James Damore stands his ground on his explosive memo, which questioned the role of women in the tech industry. Damore said, "I have a legal right to express my concerns about the terms and conditions of my working environment." (NY Times)

Golfer Tiger Woods, arrested in May on a charge of driving under the influence after police found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz stopped on a Florida road, is due to be arraigned today. (Reuters)

Oprah Winfrey, whose endorsement and investment has breathed new life into Weight Watchers (WTW), is branching out into food branded under her own name in conjunction with Kraft Heinz (KHC). (USA Today)

Activist investor Morfit Mason and ValueAct sold about 7 million shares of Microsoft's (MSFT) stock over the past week, according to regulatory filings. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $72.50 to $72.61 each, valuing the stake at over $500 million. (CNBC)

Vantiv (VNTV) clinched its deal to buy Britain's Worldpay for $10 billion after a preliminary announcement last month and weeks of talks. The combined payment processing firm will take the Worldpay name. It'll be headquartered in Cincinnati. (CNBC)

There was no big winner in last night's $346 million Mega Millions drawing. The next Mega drawing is Friday. But tonight, $307 million is up for grabs for Powerball players. This is the first time ever the two jackpots topped $300 million at the same time.