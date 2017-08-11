Early movers: JCP, APRN, NVDA, SNAP, JWN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

J.C. Penney — The retailer's stock plunged more than 15 percent in the premarket after posting a larger-than-expected loss. J.C. Penney reported a loss of 9 cents a share, more than the expected loss of 5 cents a share. Its revenue of $2.96 billion, however, compares favorably to Wall Street's forecast of $2.84 billion.

Blue Apron — Analysts at Citi downgraded the meal-kit delivery company's stock to neutral from buy, citing its quarterly results and weak second-half outlook. Citi also slashed its price target on the stock to $5.50 from $10. The stock closed at $.14 on Thursday.

Nvidia — The chip maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but the stock fell 7 percent in the premarket as sales for its data center and automotive businesses missed the mark.

Snap — Snapchat's parent company reported weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter, sending the stock down 15 percent. Snap also said its user base grew at a slower pace than expected. (Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.)

News Corp. — News Corp. posted mixed quarterly results, with earnings per share topping expectations and sales missing. The publishing giant also said digital-only subscribers for The Wall Street Journal jumped about 34 percent year-over-year.

Nordstrom — The retailer posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates across the board. Its earnings per share and revenue surpassed analyst expectations as well as same-store sales, a closely followed metric by Wall Street.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.