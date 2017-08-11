Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower after yesterday's big selloff on continued North Korea jitters. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond is back down to 2.19 percent. Gold remains at a 2-month high at $1,293 an ounce.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-The Chinese state-run paper Global Times says China should remain neutral if North Korea attacks the U.S.

-Defense Secretary James Mattis says the U.S. is 'ready' to counter the North Korean threat.