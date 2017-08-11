    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017.
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower after yesterday's big selloff on continued North Korea jitters. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond is back down to 2.19 percent. Gold remains at a 2-month high at $1,293 an ounce.

    NORTH KOREA THREAT

    -The Chinese state-run paper Global Times says China should remain neutral if North Korea attacks the U.S.

    -Defense Secretary James Mattis says the U.S. is 'ready' to counter the North Korean threat.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...