Kim Jong Un is trying hard to frighten two places in particular, and he's not fazing either one

"Without getting into details, we feel very confident," said Calbo. "We do believe there is a defense umbrella that can protect this island — the American community as well as others."

He pointed to Guam's defense systems as well as THAAD, the U.S. missile defense system being installed in South Korea, as examples.

Given Guam's wartime experience — the island was occupied by Japan during World War II — and strategic location in maritime and travel routes, the territory has long braced itself for hostilities, Calbo said.

Calbo suggested a North Korean attack on Guam was unlikely, given the U.S. retaliation that would follow.

Pyongyang understands the gravity of an attack on American soil and knows such a move would be met with overwhelming force, he explained. "I don't think that would suit the interest of Kim Jong Un, who would like to see the continuation of his regime and his nation," he said.