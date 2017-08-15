Wall Street set for a higher open, as investors take a breather from politics and look to data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open on Tuesday, as tensions around North Korea show signs of alleviating and investors turn their attention to more data.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 55 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 5.25 points and 15 points, respectively.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un stated that he would hold fire on making a decision surrounding a missile strike on Guam. Kim is reportedly looking for future actions by the U.S. before making a decision, Reuters reported citing the KCNA.

Meanwhile, unease still permeates the U.S. political space after the CEOs of Intel, Merck and Under Armour announced that they would be dropping out of the President's American Manufacturing Council.

This news comes after President Donald Trump was criticized for initially failing to single out white nationalists when it came to the recent violent rally in Virginia.

Aside from politics, a whole slew of data is set to be released on Tuesday, with retail sales, import and export price indexes and the Empire State manufacturing survey all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Later on in the day, business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index will come out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, due out at 4 p.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Home Depot posted better-than-expected quarterly results, sending the stock higher in the premarket.