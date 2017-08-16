Asian shares make tepid gains as political turmoil weighs on the dollar

In the U.S., President Donald Trump unexpectedly said on Wednesday he was disbanding two advisory councils comprising prominent business executives.

The move came after several members of Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum and Manufacturing Jobs Initiative councils stepped down following the president's Tuesday press conference in which the president blamed "both sides" for violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The dollar inched up after falling overnight against a basket of rival currencies following the latest political developments, with the dollar index standing at 93.462 at 8:06 a.m. HK/SIN after climbing as high as 94.145 in the overnight session.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting released on Wednesday also supported the move lower in the greenback. While some Fed members said they were worried over the tightening labor market, others voiced their concern over low inflation rates in the U.S. The minutes also showed the central bank was prepared to trim its massive balance sheet, although the announcement of a start date was left for an "upcoming meeting."

"One expects the timetable will be highly conditional, with a multitude of escape clauses, as the Fed monitors the market response clearly," ANZ Research said in a Thursday note.

In corporate news, airline Cathay Pacific announced a first-half loss of HK$2.05 billion ($262.07 million). The company attributed its poor performance in the first half of the year to increased competition and higher fuel prices. Cathay Pacific also added in its release that it didn't expect the operating environment to "improve materially" in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, telecommunications operator China Unicom will raise almost $12 billion from investors such as Alibaba and Baidu as part of a push for mixed ownership reform. Shares of the company's Hong Kong-listed unit were halted from trade Wednesday and will resume Thursday.

Shares of Tencent could also be set for moves during the trading day after the company's second-quarter profit grew 70 percent to 18.23 billion yuan ($2.72 billion). Tencent is the company behind popular mobile game "Honour of Kings."

In currencies, the greenback was softer against the Japanese currency, slipping below the 110 handle on the back of Japanese exports increasing for the eighth month in a row, according to Reuters. Exports rose 13.4 percent in July compared to a year ago, in line with the 13.6 percent increase forecast and above the 9.7 percent rise seen in June, Reuters reported. The dollar fetched 109.96 yen at 8:20 a.m. HK/SIN compared to an overnight high of 110.23.

On the energy front, oil prices took a breather after falling more than 1 percent overnight on concerns that U.S. production was increasing. Brent crude futures rose 0.24 percent to trade at $50.39 a barrel and U.S. crude futures tacked on 0.11 percent to trade at $46.83.

Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

8:30 a.m.: Singapore July trade data

9:30 a.m.: Australia July employment

10:00 a.m.: Philippines second-quarter GDP

4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong July unemployment rate

Equities on Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising 0.12 percent, or 25.88 points, to close at 22,024.87.