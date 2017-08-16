Cramer Remix: These stocks are in the perfect sweet spot of the market   

After President Donald Trump disbanded his strategic and manufacturing councils as top CEOs denounced his reaction to the fatal violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest, Jim Cramer expected the stock market to collapse.

But it didn't.

Instead, the S&P 500 Index, the Dow Jones Industrial average and the Nasdaq composite all traded upward and equities traded normally on the day's other news.

And while the "Mad Money" host hates talking politics, he acknowledged that the new administration's inaction has somehow paved the way for U.S. businesses to keep making money hand over fist.

"The reason? Listen, you need to understand that the business world is made up of cycles," Cramer said. "There are all sorts of cycles. There's the housing cycle, the consumer spend cycle, the auto cycle, the tech spend cycle, the non-residential construction cycle, the truck build cycle, the oil and gas cycle, the mineral cycle, the aircraft cycle... a lot of cycles. And other than autos and the oils, all of these other cycles are in the sweet spot."