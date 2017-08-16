Marcus Lemonis: If you’re OK with what Trump said, don’t shop at my business

Marcus Lemonis: If you're OK with what Trump said, don't shop at my businesses 1 Hour Ago | 03:12

Serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis had some choice words on Wednesday about those who may support President Donald Trump's response to the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"There's no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days and if they are, quite frankly, don't shop at my business," said Lemonis, who is CEO of Camping World and host of CNBC's "The Profit."

In a chaotic Tuesday news conference, Trump appeared to equate torch-bearing white nationalists with the protesters who demonstrated against them.

Trump's statements led to a wave of CEO resignations from his advisory councils and on Wednesday, Trump abruptly dissolved the councils. Trump's announcement came shortly after a member of the Strategic and Policy Forum told CNBC the group had decided to disband.

Lemonis told "Power Lunch" he is "horrified" by what he's been hearing and seeing from this administration.

He said it's important that CEOs speak for themselves as individuals on policy and also speak for their companies as it relates to policy that affects their businesses. However, they should be very careful, he said.

"I'm concerned about certain CEOs dancing on the fence, fearing retaliation or fearing something. It's scary right now," Lemonis said.

As for those who believe the economy is being driven by Trump, Lemonis called that notion "somewhat laughable."

"There's good fundamentals that are happening with these companies," he said.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.