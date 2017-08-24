    ×

    Tech

    Humans of New York is getting a TV show on Facebook Watch

    • Popular blog Humans of New York will become a 30-minute episodic show on Facebook Watch.
    Brandon Stanton, is the creator and photographer of Humans of New York which is to become a Facebook Watch TV Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Brandon Stanton, is the creator and photographer of Humans of New York which is to become a Facebook Watch TV Show.

    Humans of New York, a blog that features photos and short as-told-to biographies of everyday people, is getting its own TV show on Facebook's Watch platform.

    The project, which has more than 17.5 million followers on its Facebook page, is being turned into a 30-minute episodic TV show of the same name. The series will include interviews from over 1,200 interviews from over 400 days of filming, Facebook said in a statement. The show will debut next week, with episodes to be released weekly. (The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.)

    The show is one that Facebook is paying to have on its Watch platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Humans of New York has also inspired two New York Times best-selling books, and includes stories outside of the New York area.

    Other Watch producers said Facebook was paying between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode for their programs. Companies including Group Nine Media, Hearst, Condé Nast Entertainment, Refinery 29, Quartz, Tastemade and NASA are creating content for the TV project. Watch is only available to a select group of U.S. users, but will roll out to more people eventually.

    The series was created by Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton and executive produced by Julie Goldman, best known for her work on "Life Animated" and "Weiner."

    WATCH: FB announces a new platform called 'Watch'

    Facebook announces new platform 'Watch'
    Facebook announces new platform called 'Watch'   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...