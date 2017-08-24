Humans of New York is getting a TV show on Facebook Watch

The show is one that Facebook is paying to have on its Watch platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Humans of New York has also inspired two New York Times best-selling books, and includes stories outside of the New York area.

Other Watch producers said Facebook was paying between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode for their programs. Companies including Group Nine Media, Hearst, Condé Nast Entertainment, Refinery 29, Quartz, Tastemade and NASA are creating content for the TV project. Watch is only available to a select group of U.S. users, but will roll out to more people eventually.

The series was created by Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton and executive produced by Julie Goldman, best known for her work on "Life Animated" and "Weiner."