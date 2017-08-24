Humans of New York is getting a TV show on Facebook Watch

Humans of New York, a blog that features photos and short as-told-to biographies of everyday people, is getting its own TV show on Facebook's Watch platform.
The project, which has more than 17.5 million followers on its Facebook page, is being turned into a 30-minute episodic TV show of the same name. The series will include interviews from over 1,200 interviews from over 400 days of filming, Facebook said in a statement. The show will debut next week, with episodes to be released weekly. (The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.)