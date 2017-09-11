Cramer's 5 reasons behind the market's 'blind faith' in the bull   

It's rare that CNBC's Jim Cramer comes across stock market sentiment as optimistic as Monday's, where investors see the glass half full but consider it to be brimming.

"In the last 72 hours, we have seen a whole slew of events that might normally give investors pause or make them think, reflect. Instead, this time, these events just gave buyers an opportunity to get in while the getting's still good. At most other moments in history, buyers would be wary of the current setup. Now, though, they're enthusiastically embracing the future," the "Mad Money" host said.

The most unusual thing about these events is that the rally around them is predicated on a lack of negatives rather than on the presence of positives, Cramer said.