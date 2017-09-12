Asian shares buoyed by stronger lead from Wall Street following tax reform talk

Stocks in Asia notched gains on Wednesday after Wall Street closed at record levels following comments about tax reform and fading investor fears.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.39 percent on the softer yen. Major exporters extended gains made in the previous session, with automakers, banks and most tech companies trading higher.

Across the Korean Strait, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index erased earlier losses to climb 0.08 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.45 percent, with the materials sub-index leading gains in the morning. Bank stocks were mostly higher: National Australia Bank was up 0.91 percent and ANZ was 0.97 percent higher.

Greater China markets bucked the trend to trade mostly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 percent, looking to break a three-day win streak. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.14 percent, while the Shenzhen Composite traded just 0.035 percent above the flat line.

"Financial markets seem to have abruptly stopped worrying about the end of the world," said Rob Carnell, Asia head of research at ING, in a note.

"It won't last. But until the next risk-off event appears, we might as well enjoy it and can focus back on the underlying macro story," he added.