Hands-on with the iPhone 8   







CNBC's Josh Lipton had a chance to get up close with the new Apple iPhone 8 on Tuesday.

It doesn't have a totally radical redesign like the iPhone X. Instead, it's a successor to the iPhone 7 and other previous models. The biggest difference: The iPhone 8 has glass panels coating both sides instead of aluminum. This allows it to support wireless charging, so you can drop it on a pad and charge the phone without plugging it in. It also offers a faster processor, new advanced cameras and more. And it starts at $699 -- that's $300 cheaper than the X.

Pre-orders open later this month.