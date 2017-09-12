    ×

    Hands-on with the iPhone 8

    CNBC's Josh Lipton had a chance to get up close with the new Apple iPhone 8 on Tuesday.

    It doesn't have a totally radical redesign like the iPhone X. Instead, it's a successor to the iPhone 7 and other previous models. The biggest difference: The iPhone 8 has glass panels coating both sides instead of aluminum. This allows it to support wireless charging, so you can drop it on a pad and charge the phone without plugging it in. It also offers a faster processor, new advanced cameras and more. And it starts at $699 -- that's $300 cheaper than the X.

    Pre-orders open later this month.

