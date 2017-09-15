When the Sharks flushed her hopes, this soap queen scrubbed her way to success

When Lydia Evans brought her loofah soap company, S.W.A.G. Essentials, to Shark Tank, she walked away with a crash course in business and the offer of Daymond John's digits.

And Daymond, you might want to give Lydia a call now, because she's straight up killing it.

At the time, Lydia was operating out of her home making soap for men that cleanses, disinfects and exfoliates. But now, post-Shark Tank, S.W.A.G. Essentials is fully legit.

She has a brand-new website, has generated over $340,000 in sales and was even able to move production from her two-bedroom apartment to a 3,000-square-foot facility. Pretty darn impressive, right?

Join Lydia in celebrating the sweet smell of success and the sweet smell of her soap.

