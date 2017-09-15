One of St. John’s last-standing entrepreneurs being hailed a local hero

Ten days after Hurricane Irma slammed into the island of St. John at full intensity, its Category 5 winds of 185 mph destroying everything in its path, residents are still left without power and struggling to find food and shelter.

Yet miraculously, at The Dugout at 420 to Center — one of the only restaurants out of 50 on the island left standing — spirits are high.Within just a few hours after the heavy winds ripped through the Caribbean on Sept. 6, 420 to Center owner Ryan Sharkey started cooking — and he hasn't stopped since.

Using a generator and all of his own resources from his freezer, plus donations from other restaurants offering food that otherwise would have gone bad, he and his six employees have been cooking 600 meals a day for anyone who walks in. The only money he charges is for beer — $3 a bottle — so he can continue buying more food to feed the patrons free of charge.

From the moment he fired up his ovens, word began spreading, and the line for food has remained steady ever since.