A couples therapist says this is the best way to talk about money with your friends

Money is the leading cause of stress in romantic relationships, and it can cause major stress within friendships, too.

Jean Fitzpatrick, a psychotherapist and marriage counselor with over 20 years of experience, tells CNBC Make It that money comes up as a common issue with couples and friends. Her advice to everyone trying to navigate this sensitive issue: Talk it out.

For many friendships, this is no small task. "It's tricky to talk about sharing costs," she says, "especially if there is a significant income disparity."

Differences in salary can be a common point of contention, says Fitzpatrick. "With friends, if there is a significant difference in income or financial responsibilities, making plans for trips and going out for meals can be tricky. The one with less disposable income often feels awkward declining outings that aren't in his or her budget and is also uncomfortable not paying for what feels like their fair share."