How to use the best new feature coming to your iPhone and iPad

Apple on Tuesday rolled out its new iOS11 for iPhones and iPads.
It's loaded with changes that CNBC has already covered, including a new App Store, new multitasking functions on the iPad and changes to Apple's fantastic News app. One of the best features is called Control Center, which gives you quick access to important iPhone functions. It's also customizable.
Here's how to use and customize Control Center so that you can get the most from your iPhone and iPad.
You access Control Center with a swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You probably used it to switch songs, toggle airplane mode or turn on the flashlight.
There are tons of new options, and you can add what you want to see. Notice how I can quickly access the Home app to control lights and other connected gadgets, my Apple TV remote, a screen recorder and more.
That's all there is to it. It'll take a little bit to remember that you can access so many apps and shortcuts right from the Control Center, but you'll be a pro in no time.