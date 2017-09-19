How to use the best new feature coming to your iPhone and iPad

Apple on Tuesday rolled out its new iOS11 for iPhones and iPads.

It's loaded with changes that CNBC has already covered, including a new App Store, new multitasking functions on the iPad and changes to Apple's fantastic News app. One of the best features is called Control Center, which gives you quick access to important iPhone functions. It's also customizable.

Here's how to use and customize Control Center so that you can get the most from your iPhone and iPad.