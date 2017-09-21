Amazon’s smart glasses set to be powered by sound waves through your skull – no headphones required

The days of wearing headphones for listening could soon be gone, because Amazon's planned smart glasses are set to use bone conduction to transmit sound through your skull, according to a report.

Amazon's Alexa assistant is set to power its smart glasses, the FT reported, and wearers will be able to hear Alexa's responses to questions via their frames, transmitted through people's skulls.

Those nearby will not be able to hear responses from the smart assistant, only the glasses wearer.

Devices that use bone conduction have been around for a while, such as Audio Bone headphones, which don't actually go in a wearer's ears, but sit in front of them held in place by a band behind the head.