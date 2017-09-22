A couple who blew $30,000 dining out highlight an alarming trend about how Americans spend

Expenses have a way of adding up quickly.

They certainly did for one couple who reviewed their credit card statements only to find that they spent $30,000 eating out in 2016, according to Frugal Rules blogger John Schmoll. That's more than $82 a day for their three-person family.

What's more, they also realized they were spending $200 a month, or $2,400 a year, for two separate gym memberships that they never use.

Despite making good money and generally living up to their means, the couple doesn't have much left over each month to put towards retirement.

They're just one example of the millions of Americans who are failing to pay themselves first, and consequently, are unprepared for retirement. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), nearly half of families have zero retirement savings.

Mindless spending doesn't help.

Take 38-year-old software engineer and blogger, "Mrs. BITA," who asked to remain anonymous, of "Bayalis Is The Answer": From 2008, when she first started using Amazon, to 2016, she managed to spend $41,000 on more than 1,400 items. That's 178 items a year, or about 15 a month.

As Mrs. BITA notes, her habit cost her much more than just the $41,000 she paid Amazon over the years. Had she put that money to work, assuming a five percent annual investment return, she figures it would have grown to roughly $108,000 in 20 years.