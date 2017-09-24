Elections in Germany and New Zealand are expected to be in focus during Monday's Asian trading day.

The German election results on Sunday weighed on the euro, while New Zealand's poll outcome pressured the Kiwi dollar.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party looked set to remain the largest party in the next German parliament, according to a Sunday exit poll. Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, together with its sister-party the Christian Social Union, won 32.5 percent of the vote, broadcaster ARD's exit poll showed. Merkel's bloc is expected to form a coalition after achieving a poorer-than-expected result.

Meanwhile, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was expected to become the first far right party to enter the Bundestag since World War II, with an indicated 13.5 percent of the vote.

The euro slid on the developments. The common currency stood at $1.1922 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN compared with levels around $1.195 on Friday.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand election saw Prime Minister Bill English's National Party win the most votes, although it came short of securing a majority in parliament. The Kiwi dollar was at $0.7306 as investors tracked coalition negotiations.