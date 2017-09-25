Ireland's Deputy PM: Brexit means we can become Europe's go-to business destination

Ireland will leverage on its imminent position as Europe's only English-speaking country to secure big economic gains, according to Frances Fitzgerald, the country's deputy prime minister.

As the sole country sharing a land border with the United Kingdom, Ireland is widely expected to be the EU member worst-hit by Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019.

However, the country's economic outlook remains positive, according to Fitzgerald, who is also the country's minister for enterprise and innovation.

In fact, Britain's absence from the EU could increase Ireland's attractiveness as a destination for foreign businesses and investors — many of whom are already coming to the country, she told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

One region that could significantly strengthen economic ties with Ireland is Asia, according to Fitzgerald.

"We see ourselves as the perfect post-Brexit solution for Asia-Pacific countries," she told CNBC, adding that the number of Asian companies investing in her country has increased significantly.

"We see banking, technology and aviation companies all interested in doing business in Ireland – the only English-speaking country in the EU now, with the departure of the U.K.," said the minister.

She emphasized that Brexit was not Ireland's choice, but the EU's decision.