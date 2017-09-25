Uber CEO to London: ‘I apologize for the mistakes we’ve made’

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi admitted the firm "got things wrong" Monday in a plea to London after the ride-hailing app was stripped of its license to operate in Britain's capital city.

"While Uber has revolutionized the way people move in cities around the world, it's equally true that we've got things wrong along the way," Uber's CEO said in an open letter published in the U.K.'s Evening Standard newspaper Monday.

Khosrowshahi added: "On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologize for the mistakes we've made."

His apology follows a decision by London transport authority Transport for London (TfL) to revoke the taxi start-up of its license to operate in the city last Friday.

The former Expedia CEO, who has served as Uber's CEO for almost a month, said Uber would "work with London to make things right."

TfL's shock decision not to renew Uber's private hire vehicle license dealt a huge blow to the start-up. Uber said it would appeal the decision, and has reportedly hired a top British lawyer, Thomas de la Mare, to fight its case.