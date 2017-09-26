The Senate will not hold a vote on the crippled Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, GOP lawmakers said Tuesday.

The decision came a day after Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, effectively doomed the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill to defeat by saying she would join two other GOP lawmakers in voting against it.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-SC, a lead sponsor of the bill, said the Senate would revisit his legislation after it addresses the issue of tax reform.

"We're gonna come back to this after taxes," said Graham at a press conference.

President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday harshly criticized that trio of Republicans who are opposing thecontroversial Obamacare repeal bill.

"We don't know why they did it," Trump said of the senators, who include John McCain of Arizona and Kentucky's Rand Paul.

"We are disappointed in certain so-called Republicans."

Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate and would need 50 GOP senators to vote for the bill for it to pass.

The deadline for passing the bill is Saturday.

The budget reconciliation measure being used to fast-track the bill — and pass it with only a simple majority instead of the normal 60-vote minimum — will expire that day.