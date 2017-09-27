Golden State Warriors co-owner Guber sticks by team in fight with Trump

Peter Guber, co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, is siding with his team after President Donald Trump rescinded superstar Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House.

Championship teams are traditionally invited to the White House to celebrate their victory. Curry, a Trump critic, had said he wouldn't visit the White House. Then, on Saturday, Trump cancelled the idea altogether.

In response, the Warriors issued a statement saying Trump "has made it clear we are not invited." Guber on Wednesday voiced support for his team.

"And that's the team I'm on. Me is two letters in team, so I'm with them," Guber told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday.

Guber said he still respects the office of the president, but that doesn't mean he can't express his own, or his team's, views when appropriate.

"I exercise my rights as a citizen to have an opinion, to live by that opinion and act by that opinion," Guber said. "And I respect other people's opinions, as well, although they may differ with me. And that's the beauty of this country: You can have those opinions safely."

He would not say whether the Warriors would accept House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's invitation to visit the U.S. Capitol, when the team visits Washington to play the Wizards in February.

Trump has been sparring with the sports world, criticizing players in the NFL who have been protesting police brutality during the national anthem before games. On Wednesday, he said the NFL's business will "go to hell" if the league does not make changes.