    IPhone X delays are blamed on snag in facial recognition hardware, report says

    • Apple's iPhone X is delayed due to parts related to facial recognition, according to The Wall Street Journal.
    • The report echoes a similar note from KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this week.
    • Apple's iPhone X will go on sale in October and is expected to release in limited quantities in November.
    People take photos as a woman tests out a new iPhone X during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12, 2017.
    People take photos as a woman tests out a new iPhone X during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12, 2017.

    The Apple iPhone X is delayed because of two parts, dubbed Romeo and Juliet, that are used for facial recognition, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

    The iPhone X will sport a feature that allows it to unlock when a user looks at the phone, though it appears it's this compelling new function that has limited Apple's ability to build enough units. It may also explain why Apple will begin taking orders for the phone next month before launching it in November instead of releasing it earlier this month with the iPhone 8 series devices.

    The Journal said assembly of the two modules is creating an "imbalance in supply" and is a "bottleneck."

    The report echoes a similar one from earlier this week, in which KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple's iPhone X is facing production issues related to facial recognition technology.

    CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

    Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal here.

