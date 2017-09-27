Most Americans haven't checked their credit, despite data breaches

A majority of Americans haven't checked to see if their information was compromised in the Equifax data breach, according to a new survey by LendEDU.

While more than 84 percent of respondents said they had heard of the hack, 55 percent still don't know if they were one of the 143 million affected. LendEDU polled 1,000 American consumers ages 18 and up earlier this month.

While many Americans may be unaware if they were affected, 54 percent of them still believe Equifax should not be allowed to continue as a credit reporting company, the survey found. And about 83 percent say lawmakers should enact stricter legislation and oversight to protect consumer credit information.