These stocks will benefit the most from tax reform: Goldman Sachs

Valuations are "very elevated" for large-cap stocks, but there is "great value" to be found in small caps, Katie Koch of Goldman Sachs Asset Management told CNBC on Thursday.

"It's pretty clear from a corporate perspective that small caps are set to benefit the most" from the Republican tax reform plan, she said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

The proposal, unveiled Wednesday, calls for a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

Companies in the small-cap Russell 2000 pay a median effective tax rate of 31.9 percent, while the larger, multinational companies in the S&P 500 pay a median effective tax rate of 28 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The median for the 30 mega-cap stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average is just 23.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 hit an all-time high of 1,489.35 and closed at a record 1,488.79 on Thursday. The Dow ended 40 points higher, and the S&P 500 gained 3 points to a record close of 2,510.06.