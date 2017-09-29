Cramer Remix: Forget millennial cord-cutters, this entertainment stock wins long term

In his decades of investing, CNBC's Jim Cramer has never liked the month of September. But this one turned out to be different.

The "Mad Money" host expected waves of hedge fund selling, politically-charged stock declines and negative earnings pre-announcements from companies experiencing a summer slowdown.

But none of those happened. So, with the market's resilience in mind, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching in the first week of October.

On Sunday, cable customers will discover whether Optimum parent Altice and ESPN parent Disney resolved their programming dispute over Disney's sports network. If not, Disney is set to black out Altice customers' access to ESPN.

"Normally I don't care about these kinds of things, but I believe this might actually crystallize the debate about cord-cutting and the need for certain programming no matter what," Cramer said.

And Cramer reiterated that he liked Disney's long-term story.

"I bet [Disney] can overcome the problem of cord-cutting and be able to grow thanks to the tremendous franchises, top-notch programming and amazing theme parks," Cramer said. "No need to pound the table here right now. However, I think this is a terrific moment to gauge the value of Disney's programming because we'll see whether people can live without it."