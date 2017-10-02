Worst US mass shooting ever | S&P 500 rides record | Trump's 'cut the red tape' day

President Donald Trump holds a "cut the red tape" event at the White House this morning, highlighting White House efforts to eliminate what Trump sees as burdensome government regulation of private businesses. (CNBC)

Trump toughened his rhetoric against North Korea, tweeting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should save his energy and attempts to negotiate with the regime were "wasting" Tillerson's time. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) turns over ads today to Congress that were linked to Russia in the months before and after the 2016 presidential election. Facebook has already provided U.S. investigators information about the ads. (Reuters)

The government of the Spanish region of Catalonia holds a closed-door Cabinet meeting today following a disputed independence vote marred by violence. Catalonia said about 90 percent favored secession from Spain. (CNBC)

British aviation officials said U.K.-based Monarch Airlines ceased operations with immediate effect, leaving 110,000 customers stranded overseas and about 300,000 future bookings cancelled. (Reuters)

New York restaurateur and Shake Shack (SHAK) founder Danny Meyer is going into the private-equity business, raising $220 million in a fund that's investing in companies that share his employee-centric focus. (WSJ)

With weeks still to go until Halloween, many retailers have already made plans ahead of Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when companies hypothetically turn from unprofitable, in the red, to profitable, in the black. (CNBC)