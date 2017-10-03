Cramer finds 7 negatives-turned-positives that are fueling the bull market   

Despite his decades on Wall Street, sometimes CNBC's Jim Cramer is downright bewildered by how strongly the market trades regardless of the news flow.
"In a stampeding bull like this one, the level of optimism can feel borderline delusional," the "Mad Money" host said. "There's a total suspension of skepticism, along with a widespread belief that everything works out for the best. It's really the stuff of novels, not reality, where the bad morphs into the good and the negatives turn into positives."