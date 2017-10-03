Cramer finds 7 negatives-turned-positives that are fueling the bull market   

The first instance of this Cramer noticed on Tuesday was news that Tesla's Model 3 production was lower than expected, producing only 220 of the entry-level electric cars when Wall Street expected 1,260.

But instead of sending shares of Tesla into a nosedive, analysts defended the company and its lauded CEO, Elon Musk, asking market watchers not to over-analyze the weakness.

"Yet when I criticized [Musk] for the short-term failure, analysts quickly derided such small thinking, reminding me that Musk did say that the Model 3 would be manufacturing hell," Cramer said.

He continued: "I told one analyst who's negative that this stock is so beloved it would probably go higher, not lower, on the news. This was before the bell. I was doing it just to give him a hard time, but that's exactly what happened as the stock ultimately rallied nearly 2 percent."